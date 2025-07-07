Scottie Scheffler beats Rory McIlroy & other PGA Tour pros in major list ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler will be competing in the Genesis Scottish Open this week. Before the world's top ranked golfer tees off at North Berwick, Golfweek shows him beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and other pros in the official PGA Tour money list.
This year, Scheffler has shown incredible performances. Till now, the golfer has secured 11 top 10s, which includes three victories and a runner-up finish. This places Scheffler on the top-most rank of this year's PGA Tour money list so far.
According to stats shared by Golfweek, the golfer from Dallas has secured $15,869,483 in official money on the PGA Tour so far this season. He has managed to ace Rory McIlroy, who stands on the second spot of the PGA Tour money list with $14,916,410.
- 1. Scottie Scheffler - $15,869,483
- 2. Rory McIlroy - $14,916,410
- 3. J.J. Spaun - $10,004,182
- 4. Sepp Straka - $9,682,994
- 5. Justin Thomas - $9,335,520
- 6. Russell Henley - $9,323,406
- 7. Ben Griffin - $8,134,502
- 8. Keegan Bradley - $7,079,795
- 9. Collin Morikawa - $6,996,394
- 10. Ludvig Aberg - $6,337,033
Take a look at the post shared by Golfweek on X (previously Twitter):
Scottie Scheffler started the year with a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then secured a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Scheffler recorded a solo fourth at The Masters and finished T7 at the U.S. Open.
Scheffler secured his first win of this season in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His second title came at the prestigious PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club. He also earned the victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
As he steps in for the Genesis Scottish Open this week, he is coming fresh off a T6 finish at the Travelers Championship.
Scottie Scheffler looking forward to the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler will be teeing off against 2023 Genesis Scottish Open champion Rory McIlroy this week. The packed field also features other top players from the PGA Tour such as Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre.
Before the world's top ranked golfer gets ready to compete in Scotland, he shared his excitement about the upcoming event. While talking about The Genesis Scottish Open, the golfer said in a statement (as quoted by ESPN):
"I'm looking forward to getting back to the Genesis Scottish Open next month. It's an event and a course I enjoy playing given we only get to play links golf a couple of times a year. Playing in such a strong field and in front of the Scottish fans is always fun for us."
This event will mark the PGA Tour pro's 15th start of the 2025 season. The last time Scheffler played here, he ended up tying for third place on the leaderboard.