Scottie Scheffler beats Rory McIlroy & other PGA Tour pros in major list ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler will be competing in the Genesis Scottish Open this week. Before the world's top ranked golfer tees off at North Berwick, Golfweek shows him beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and other pros in the official PGA Tour money list.

Ad

This year, Scheffler has shown incredible performances. Till now, the golfer has secured 11 top 10s, which includes three victories and a runner-up finish. This places Scheffler on the top-most rank of this year's PGA Tour money list so far.

According to stats shared by Golfweek, the golfer from Dallas has secured $15,869,483 in official money on the PGA Tour so far this season. He has managed to ace Rory McIlroy, who stands on the second spot of the PGA Tour money list with $14,916,410.

Ad

Trending

1. Scottie Scheffler - $15,869,483

2. Rory McIlroy - $14,916,410

3. J.J. Spaun - $10,004,182

4. Sepp Straka - $9,682,994

5. Justin Thomas - $9,335,520

6. Russell Henley - $9,323,406

7. Ben Griffin - $8,134,502

8. Keegan Bradley - $7,079,795

9. Collin Morikawa - $6,996,394

10. Ludvig Aberg - $6,337,033

Take a look at the post shared by Golfweek on X (previously Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Scottie Scheffler started the year with a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then secured a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open. Scheffler recorded a solo fourth at The Masters and finished T7 at the U.S. Open.

Scheffler secured his first win of this season in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His second title came at the prestigious PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club. He also earned the victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Ad

As he steps in for the Genesis Scottish Open this week, he is coming fresh off a T6 finish at the Travelers Championship.

Scottie Scheffler looking forward to the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open

Scottie Scheffler will be teeing off against 2023 Genesis Scottish Open champion Rory McIlroy this week. The packed field also features other top players from the PGA Tour such as Sepp Straka, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Ludvig Aberg, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre.

Ad

Before the world's top ranked golfer gets ready to compete in Scotland, he shared his excitement about the upcoming event. While talking about The Genesis Scottish Open, the golfer said in a statement (as quoted by ESPN):

"I'm looking forward to getting back to the Genesis Scottish Open next month. It's an event and a course I enjoy playing given we only get to play links golf a couple of times a year. Playing in such a strong field and in front of the Scottish fans is always fun for us."

This event will mark the PGA Tour pro's 15th start of the 2025 season. The last time Scheffler played here, he ended up tying for third place on the leaderboard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More