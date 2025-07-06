Scottie Scheffler’s bang on yardage game resurfaces amid his PGA Tour break

Scottie Scheffler is enjoying his break ahead of the final Major of the year. The American golfer has not played in any official tournament in the last two weeks.

Amidst his break from golf, a golf fan account, Zire Golf, shared a throwback video of the American golfer from 2023 on its Instagram account. In the clip, the two-time Masters winner tried to hit the tee balls while guessing the distance in advance.

Check out the clip below:

The video was initially shared by TaylorMade on its YouTube channel back in 2023. Scottie Scheffler plays with TaylorMade golf clubs. He won the 2025 PGA Championship with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver in his bag. He also plays with a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter with a Golf Pride Pro Only grip, Srixon ZY85 irons, and a TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood.

Meanwhile, on the greens, he last competed at the Travelers Championship and settled in the T6 position after four rounds of 62, 69, 72, and 65. He will next play at the Genesis Scottish Open, which is scheduled from July 10 to 13 at The Renaissance Club.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025

Scottie Scheffle at the 2025 PGA: Travelers Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler has been enjoying an amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has so far played in 14 tournaments and made the cut in all of them. He registered wins in three events, including the CJ Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.

Here are the results of the tournaments Scottie Scheffler played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: T9

Rounds: 67, 70, 69, 67

Prize money: $535,000

WM Phoenix Open

Result: T25

Rounds: 69, 66, 68, 72

Prize money: $69,197.14

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T3

Rounds: 70, 67, 76, 66

Prize money: $1,200,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T11

Rounds: 71, 72, 71, 70

Prize money: $451,250

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T20

Rounds: 69, 70, 72, 73

Prize money: $240,250

Texas Children's Houston Open

Result: T2

Rounds: 67, 62, 69, 63

Prize money: $845,500

Masters Tournament

Result: 4

Rounds: 68, 71, 72, 69

Prize money: $1,008,000

RBC Heritage

Result: T8

Rounds: 64, 70, 68, 70

Prize money: $580,000

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Result: 1

Rounds: 61, 63, 66, 63

Prize money: $1,782,000

PGA Championship

Result: 1

Rounds: 69, 68, 65, 71

Prize money: $3,420,000

Charles Schwab Challenge

Result: T4

Rounds: 68, 71, 64, 69

Prize money: $427,500

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: 1

Rounds: 70, 70, 68, 70

Prize money: $4,000,000

U.S. Open

Result: T7

Rounds: 73, 71, 70, 70

Prize money: $615,786

Travelers Championship

Result: T6

Rounds: 62, 69, 72, 65

Prize money: $695,000

