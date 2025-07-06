Scottie Scheffler’s bang on yardage game resurfaces amid his PGA Tour break

Scottie Scheffler is enjoying his break ahead of the final Major of the year. The American golfer has not played in any official tournament in the last two weeks.
Amidst his break from golf, a golf fan account, Zire Golf, shared a throwback video of the American golfer from 2023 on its Instagram account. In the clip, the two-time Masters winner tried to hit the tee balls while guessing the distance in advance.
Check out the clip below:
The video was initially shared by TaylorMade on its YouTube channel back in 2023. Scottie Scheffler plays with TaylorMade golf clubs. He won the 2025 PGA Championship with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver in his bag. He also plays with a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter with a Golf Pride Pro Only grip, Srixon ZY85 irons, and a TaylorMade Qi10 3-wood.
Meanwhile, on the greens, he last competed at the Travelers Championship and settled in the T6 position after four rounds of 62, 69, 72, and 65. He will next play at the Genesis Scottish Open, which is scheduled from July 10 to 13 at The Renaissance Club.
A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025
Scottie Scheffler has been enjoying an amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has so far played in 14 tournaments and made the cut in all of them. He registered wins in three events, including the CJ Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.
Here are the results of the tournaments Scottie Scheffler played in 2025 on the PGA Tour:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Result: T9
- Rounds: 67, 70, 69, 67
- Prize money: $535,000
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: T25
- Rounds: 69, 66, 68, 72
- Prize money: $69,197.14
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: T3
- Rounds: 70, 67, 76, 66
- Prize money: $1,200,000
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T11
- Rounds: 71, 72, 71, 70
- Prize money: $451,250
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T20
- Rounds: 69, 70, 72, 73
- Prize money: $240,250
Texas Children's Houston Open
- Result: T2
- Rounds: 67, 62, 69, 63
- Prize money: $845,500
Masters Tournament
- Result: 4
- Rounds: 68, 71, 72, 69
- Prize money: $1,008,000
RBC Heritage
- Result: T8
- Rounds: 64, 70, 68, 70
- Prize money: $580,000
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Result: 1
- Rounds: 61, 63, 66, 63
- Prize money: $1,782,000
PGA Championship
- Result: 1
- Rounds: 69, 68, 65, 71
- Prize money: $3,420,000
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Result: T4
- Rounds: 68, 71, 64, 69
- Prize money: $427,500
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: 1
- Rounds: 70, 70, 68, 70
- Prize money: $4,000,000
U.S. Open
- Result: T7
- Rounds: 73, 71, 70, 70
- Prize money: $615,786
Travelers Championship
- Result: T6
- Rounds: 62, 69, 72, 65
- Prize money: $695,000