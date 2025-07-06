Matt Kuchar gives credit to Scottie Scheffler’s absence for being able to finish in the top 10 on Saturday at John Deere Classic

Matt Kuchar carded a round of 67 in the third round of the 2025 John Deere Classic on Saturday and jumped eleven positions on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for tenth place. He has been having a phenomenal outing this week and is just four strokes behind the leader after three rounds.

In an interview with CBS Sports journalist Amanda Balionis, Kuchar opened up about his performance and hilariously thanked World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for not playing in this event.

"I guess we have Scottie Scheffler to thank for not being here this week," Kuchar said.

Matt Kuchar has struggled with his game throughout the season. He played in 11 tournaments and made the cut in nine of them. He recorded three finishes in the top 25.

If Kuchar finishes in the top 10 at the John Deere Classic after his final round on Sunday, July 6, it would be his best finish of the season. He is also in contention to win the title.

Meanwhile, after three rounds, defending champion Davis Thompson took the lead in the game at 15-under. He started with an opening round of 68 before carding the next two rounds of 63 and 67.

Matt Kuchar reflects on conditions at the 2025 John Deere Classic

Matt Kuchar (Image Source: Imagn)

Matt Kuchar started his campaign at the 2025 John Deere Classic with an opening round of 65 but then struggled in the second round and carded 70. He bounced back with a round of 67 in the third round and settled in a tie for tenth place.

In the post-round press conference, Kuchar opened up about his performance this week and the weather conditions. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Throwing in this sort of wind, this golf course presents some challenges, particularly off the tee. If you're not driving it well you can find yourself in the rough, behind trees, and struggling to getting access to get close to greens.

"This wind has certainly thrown a little curve ball into what guys were shooting some pretty low numbers. It's going to be tough to put up a low number. I think it's still doable. I think this course is so great in that if you are really on good form, I'm sure you'll see some guys 6-under par today," he added.

The final round is scheduled for Sunday, July 6. Players tee off in groups of two on the first tee time at 8:10 a.m. ET. Kuchar will tee off in a group with Camilo Villegas at 01:05 p.m.

The tournament leader, Davis Thompson, will tee off in a group with David Lipsky at 1:45 pm ET, while Max Homa will tee off with Emiliano Grillo at 1:35 pm ET.

