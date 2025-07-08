When Tiger Woods revealed Charlie Woods gave him 'pushback' on everything but golf

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods is in the early stages of his golf career and is striving to make a name for himself in the game, just like his father. Last year, the 82-time PGA Tour winner revealed that Charlie only listens to him when it comes to matters of golf.

Ad

During an episode of the Today Show which aired in May 2024, the host, Carson Daly had a fun talk with Tiger Woods. Daly asked Woods to shed some light on the dynamics with his son on the course and Tiger said,

“He listens to me about golf. But anything else outside of that — because I don't know anything else — even then, there is a little pushback in golf. Which is totally cool.” [3:34]

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods said that he understood the pushback was only because Charlie was still in his teenage years. He added,

“He's 15 years old. It is what happens, what teenagers go through. They are trying to find their own place in the world. I get it.” [3:44]

Ad

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have competed as a duo in the PNC Championship for five consecutive years since 2020. They have yet to win the tournament but have been runners-up twice– in 2021 and in 2024. They tied for fifth place in 2020 and in 2023, and tied for eighth in 2022.

Surprisingly, Tiger Woods doesn’t bond over golf with his daughter Sam like he does with Charlie. He revealed that while Charlie loves to play golf like him, Sam doesn’t. He explained that she has a “negative connotation to golf” because it always took him away from her for weeks at a time when she was younger. As such, he had to develop a separate relationship with her outside of golf.

Ad

When Tiger Woods explained why he often wears red to play on the course

Last year, Tiger Woods launched his golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red. During the previously mentioned episode of the Today Show, he told the story of why he often wears red on the course.

Tiger said that according to his mother, red is his power color because he is a Capricon. Following her suggestion, he wore red to play in some junior golf events and he won them. However, he decided to test out her theory in defiance by wearing blue to play in some tournaments, but he coincidentally lost.

Ad

“In spite, I wore blue… I didn’t win, so I then switched to red and I had a lot more success wearing red.” [6:13]

Afterwards, Tiger came to an agreement with his mother to wear red during the final rounds of big tournaments. Since then, it has become a tradition for him to wear red to big tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More