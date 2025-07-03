How did Charlie Woods perform at the 47th Junior North & South Amateur at Pinehurst CC?

Charlie Woods was busy competing at the 47th Junior North & South Amateur Championship this week. Tiger Woods' son put up an impressive performance at the tournament in Pinehurst CC.
The young golfer was coming off a fresh sixth out of 122 competitors at the 41st Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship. After the junior competition at Pinehurst CC, Charlie Woods finished the 47th Junior North & South Amateur by tying on the 12th place.
Woods finished the week with a total 1 over par total score. The tournament at North Carolina saw the legendary golfer's son open the first round with an even par 72 at Pinehurst Number 2. On the second day, the junior golfer also ended with 72 on Pinehurst Number 8.
When Woods entered the final round of the 47th Junior North & South Amateur, he was standing on T15 with a 2-over-par score. Charlie Woods was six shots behind the tournament leader. On Wednesday, Woods closed the final 18 holes with a total of 1 under par 71.
In the finals, Woods bogeyed his first three holes of the competition, hence slipping away from the pace. There was a weather delay that pushed the third round a few hours back. Following that, the TaylorMade Invitational winner gained momentum, scoring birdies over three consecutive holes.
Charlie Woods scored birdies in five of the last three holes at Pinehurst CC and rose considerably on the tournament leaderboard to reach the top 12.
Charlie Woods' 47th Junior North & South Amateur Championship final round scorecard explored
The junior golfer scored a total of 1-over par 145 in three days at the tournament in Pinehurst Resort and Club. He fared well in the final round despite staying under pressure from the field and a couple of early bogeys. On Wednesday, Charlie Woods scored a total of five bogeys and six birdies throughout the final 18 holes at the 47th Junior North & South Amateur.
Here's a detailed hole-by-hole breakdown of his final round scorecard:
Front Nine:
par 4 Hole 1 — 5 (bogey)
par 5 Hole 2 — 6 (bogey)
par 4 Hole 3 — 5 (bogey)
par 4 Hole 4 — 4
par 3 Hole 5 — 3
par 5 Hole 6 — 4 (birdie)
par 4 Hole 7 — 4
par 3 Hole 8 — 4 (bogey)
par 4 Hole 9 — 4
Front Nine total — 39 (+3)
Back Nine:
par 4 Hole 10 — 5 (bogey)
par 5 Hole 11 — 4 (birdie)
par 4 Hole 12 — 3 (birdie)
par 3 Hole 13 — 2 (birdie)
par 4 Hole 14 — 4
par 3 Hole 15 — 2 (birdie)
par 4 Hole 16 — 4
par 5 Hole 17 — 4 (birdie)
par 4 Hole 18 — 4
Back Nine total — 32 (-4)
Total score in Final Round = 1 under par 71