Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods earns major event spot after prevailing in thrilling playoff

Charlie Woods, son of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, has qualified for the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur after winning a three-for-one playoff at a qualifier in Florida. This will be his second straight appearance in the event.

The 16-year-old played in the qualifier at Eagle Trace Golf Club, where five players were vying for a spot. Charlie shot a 1-under 71 and tied for fifth with Oscar Crowe and Matthew Marigliano. With only one spot remaining, the three players went into a playoff, and Charlie eventually came out on top. The other two were named alternates.

Woods started his round on the 10th hole and was 3-under through eight holes. A bogey on the 18th saw him make the turn at 2-under. On the front nine, he had six pars and then finished with a bogey-birdie-bogey sequence to post a final score of 71.

Charlie Woods made his debut at the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills in Michigan in 2024 but missed the cut after shooting rounds of 82 and 80. Now, he will return to the championship, which will take place at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, from July 21 to 26, 2025.

Charlie Woods’ scorecard from the Eagle Trace qualifier:

Hole 10 – Birdie (4)

Hole 11 – Par (3)

Hole 12 – Birdie (3)

Hole 13 – Par (4)

Hole 14 – Par (4)

Hole 15 – Birdie (4)

Hole 16 – Par (4)

Hole 17 – Par (3)

Hole 18 – Bogey (5)

Hole 1 – Par (4)

Hole 2 – Par (4)

Hole 3 – Par (3)

Hole 4 – Par (4)

Hole 5 – Par (5)

Hole 6 – Par (4)

Hole 7 – Bogey (4)

Hole 8 – Birdie (4)

Hole 9 – Bogey (5)

Total: 1-under 71 (In: 34, Out: 37)

Charlie Woods wins first major American Junior Golf Association title

Charlie Woods claimed his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title on Wednesday after finishing at 15-under 201 at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. He finished at 15-under 201 over three rounds at the Streamsong Resort’s Black Course, securing a three-shot victory.

Charlie Woods during the final round of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club. - Source: Imagn

Woods entered the final round tied at 9-under and shot a 6-under 66 to take the win. His closing round included eight birdies and two bogeys, and he wrapped up with four straight pars. The field featured 71 players, including four of the top five ranked juniors in the AJGA.

He finished three strokes ahead of a three-way tie for second place between third-ranked Luke Colton, Willie Gordon, and Phillip Dunham.

Woods opened the tournament with a 2-under 70, followed by a 7-under 65 on Tuesday to get into contention. This was just his fifth AJGA start, with his previous best finish being a tie for 25th at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley earlier this year.

While this marks his first AJGA win, Charlie already has a few victories in junior golf. He won the 14–15 age group at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s Major Championship in June 2023, and later that year, he also won the Last Chance Regional tournament.

