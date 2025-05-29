What Charlie Woods said after claiming his first AJGA win at the TaylorMade Invitational

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational. Following his sensational performance, he acknowledged that being able to perform well in the tournament bodes well for him.

Charlie, who is still in the early years of his career, has competed in five PNC Championship tournaments with his father. Together, the iconic father-son duo has yet to claim a title in the tournament, but they were runners-up twice - in 2021 and 2024.

This year, the 82-time PGA Tour winner's son teed off in his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) tournament at Streamsong Resort. Charlie Woods dominated with a 15-under, three strokes ahead of the runner-up. Following his victory, he said (via AJGA Golf):

“Being able to say to myself that I won an absolutely amazing event and to say I performed under some high-pressure situations is just huge going forward.”

The 16-year-old added that he hasn’t been able to perform up to his expectations in the past. However, now that he has secured this victory, he acknowledged that it’s a “big thing for his mental game” going forward.

Charlie Woods carded 70 in his first round at the TaylorMade Invitational and 65 in his second round. This brought his total to 9-under 135, placing him at T2. He shot a final round 6-under 66 and won the tournament with 15-under 201. He was three strokes ahead of Luke Colton, Philip Dunham, and Willie Gordon, who all tied for T2.

How did Charlie Woods perform in his final round at the 2025 TaylorMade Invitational?

During his final round at Streamsong Resort, Charlie Woods opened with a birdie on the par-5 first hole and a bogey on the second. He went bogey-free the rest of the front nine and shot three consecutive birdies from holes six to eight.

Charlie kept up the heat on the back nine, with two consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th and a lone bogey on the 13th. He shot a total of eight birdies and two bogeys in his final round.

Here’s a look at Charlie Woods’ scorecard from his final round at the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

