Tiger Woods' ex-coach joins critics of Sam Snead’s 82 PGA Tour wins

Tiger Woods and Sam Snead have one of the most impressive records in golf history. They both have 82 PGA Tour victories, the most by any golfer in history. While fans respect both of them for their accomplishments, there appears to be some backlash against Snead's PGA Tour wins.

Hank Haney, Woods' former coach, seemingly joined the critics on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He reposted a tweet from Golf Digest about the same.

The publication shared a tweet with a link to an article questioning Snead's record of 82 wins. The post by Golf Digest read:

"While Sam Snead's 82 is full of cheap wins, Tiger Woods doesn't have a single illegitimate win on his resume."

Hank Haney appeared to agree with the statement and wrote:

"Facts"

Talking about the reason for the backlash, some believe that a few of Snead's victories occurred in tournaments with questionable status. There are a few wins among these 82 that came in events with small fields or were regional in nature, unlike Tiger Woods'.

Another reason for the debate could be that five of Sam Snead's 82 wins came in team events. The 1987 PGA Tour panel's decision granted all of these events historical significance, which is why they were counted.

What are the 82 events Tiger Woods has won in his career?

Tiger Woods - Source: Imagn

Tiger Woods has won 15 golf majors throughout his career. He is right behind Jack Nicklaus, who currently leads the list of players with the most golf major wins. Woods has been dubbed a modern-day great as a result of these statistics. He is currently sidelined with an achilles injury, and a return date remains uncertain.

Till then, here's a list of all the PGA events Woods has won:

Las Vegas Invitational (1996)

Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic (1996)

Mercedes Championships (1997)

Masters Tournament (1997)

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic (1997)

Motorola Western Open (1997)

BellSouth Classic (1998)

Buick Invitational (1999)

Memorial Tournament (1999)

Motorola Western Open (1999)

PGA Championship (1999)

NEC Invitational (1999)

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney (1999)

Tour Championship (1999)

American Express Championship (1999)

Mercedes Championships (2000)

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (2000)

Bay Hill Invitational (2000)

Memorial Tournament (2000)

U.S. Open (2000)

Open Championship (2000)

PGA Championship (2000)

NEC Invitational (2000)

Bell Canadian Open (2000)

Bay Hill Invitational (2001)

Players Championship (2001)

Masters Tournament (2001)

Memorial Tournament (2001)

NEC Invitational (2001)

Bay Hill Invitational (2002)

Masters Tournament (2002)

U.S. Open (2002)

Buick Open (2002)

American Express Championship (2002)

Buick Invitational (2003)

Accenture Match Play Championship (2003)

Bay Hill Invitational (2003)

Western Open (2003)

American Express Championship (2003)

Accenture Match Play Championship (2004)

Buick Invitational (2005)

Ford Championship at Doral (2005)

Masters Tournament (2005)

Open Championship (2005)

NEC Invitational (2005)

American Express Championship (2005)

Buick Invitational (2006)

Ford Championship at Doral (2006)

Open Championship (2006)

Buick Open (2006)

PGA Championship (2006)

Bridgestone Invitational (2006)

Deutsche Bank Championship (2006)

American Express Championship (2006)

Buick Invitational (2007)

CA Championship (2007)

Wachovia Championship (2007)

Bridgestone Invitational (2007)

PGA Championship (2007)

BMW Championship (2007)

Tour Championship (2007)

Buick Invitational (2008)

Accenture Match Play Championship (2008)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2008)

U.S. Open (2008)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2009)

Memorial Tournament (2009)

AT&T National (2009)

Buick Open (2009)

Bridgestone Invitational (2009)

BMW Championship (2009)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2012)

Memorial Tournament (2012)

AT&T National (2012)

Farmers Insurance Open (2013)

Cadillac Championship (2013)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2013)

Players Championship (2013)

Bridgestone Invitational (2013)

Tour Championship (2018)

Masters Tournament (2019)

Zozo Championship (2019)

