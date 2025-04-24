Tiger Woods' ex-swing coach Hank Haney weighed in on X about whether or not golfers should have to wear collared shirts on the golf course. Haney reacted to a post on the subject by a user that has gone viral on X and currently has more than 186,000 views.

The viral post came from Lou Stagner, who's a performance coach and Titliest Ambassador on X, who has more than 190,000 followers on X. He noted on X on Thursday how a buddy of his never wears a collared shirt while golfing and simply wears a t-shirt under a tight hoodie:

"Golf acquaintance just told me that when he wears a hoodie on the golf course, he never has a collared shirt under the hoodie. Just a t-shirt. He said the hoodies he wears fit 'tight' around the neck and you can’t tell what he is wearing under the hoodie. He said while he’s not wearing a collared shirt it doesn’t matter, because you can’t tell anyway. Thoughts?".

In response, Haney quoted the post, praising Stagner's friend for not wearing a collared shirt while golfing:

"Good move him by to avoid a stupid antiquated rule".

It's safe to say Haney is no fan of having to wear a collared shirt on the golf course. This requirement is especially the case at private country clubs, which often have strict dress codes.

Hank Haney continues to weigh in on the political controversies of the time on X

Hank Haney with Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship (via Getty)

Hank Haney coached Tiger Woods from 2004-2010, overseeing Woods' win six major titles. In the years since, Haney has become increasingly vocal about his political views, even going so far as to endorse Donald Trump for President in both 2020 and 2024.

Since President Trump retook office in January of this year, Haney has been openly supportive on X of Elon Musk's role in Trump's administration. On April 10, Haney quoted a post from DOGE, which is the Department of Government Efficiency, which is headed by Elon Musk in the Trump Administration.

The X post by DOGE noted the number of unemployment insurance claims in 2020, which suggested there was significant fraud. Haney's response received more than 370 likes. He wrote:

"It's absolutely insane that people don't think this should be fixed," Haney said in response to DOGE's post on X.

On April 9, Haney reposted a video of former Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary praising President Trump's tariffs on China and calling for Trump to raise the tariffs on China even higher.

On April 3, Haney reposted a video of someone vandalizing a Tesla vehicle, with the caption noting how Tesla vehicles have video features that record the vandalism. He has also repeatedly said he is eager to buy a Tesla.

