Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods shines at Team TaylorMade Invitational 2025

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods is competing in the ongoing Team TaylorMade Invitational 2025, and he is in contention. After the tournament’s second round, he shot to T2 and is currently one stroke behind Luke Colton, who is in the lead.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour wins (82) and has won 15 major championships. His son, Charlie Woods, is attempting to forge a path in golf and is still in his early junior years. Charlie Woods has competed alongside his father in the PNC Championship for the last five years.

This year, Charlie teed off in the Team TaylorMade Invitational, held at Streamsong Resort’s Black Course. During his second round, he fired seven-under 65, bringing his overall total to nine-under 135. This placed him at T2, tied with Miles Russell and Jessy Huebner.

During the second round of the tournament, Charlie Woods opened with two sensational birdies on the first and third holes. He shot two bogeys and two more birdies on the front nine.

On the back nine, the 16-year-old went bogey-free and opened with two consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th. He finished his round with a total of nine birdies and two bogeys.

Here’s a tweet from NUCLR Golf announcing Charlie’s results:

Here’s a look at Charlie Woods’ impressive scorecard from his second round at the Team TaylorMade Invitational:

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

How did Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods perform in his opening round at the Team TaylorMade Invitational?

Charlie Woods had a rollercoaster start in his opening round at Streamsong Resort. He opened with a birdie on the first but faltered shortly after with a bogey on the second and a disastrous triple bogey on the third.

On the back nine, Charlie shot two consecutive bogeys on the 10th and 11th and then a beautiful eagle right after in the 12th. At the end of the day, he carded two-under 70 after shooting a total of eight birdies, an eagle, five bogeys, and one triple bogey.

Here’s a look at the young golfer’s scorecard from his first round at the Team TaylorMade Invitational:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 7

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 5) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 6

