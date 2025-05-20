When Charlie Woods carded his first hole-in-one at the PNC Championship despite Tiger Woods being ‘nowhere near competitive shape’

At the 2024 PNC Championship, Charlie Woods made headlines by recording the first hole-in-one of his young career during the final round. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods holed out on the par-three fourth, giving the father-son duo a share of the lead in the event that pairs Major champions with their family members.

Despite not winning the title, Charlie Woods was over the top. At the post-round presser, he said:

"It was awesome. No-one made a mistake today, so that was some of the most fun I've ever had. On top of that, I made an ace. I don't think I can top that."

Their efforts nearly brought them the title, but it was Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer who emerged victorious in a play-off. Bernhard sealed the win by making eagle on the first extra hole, earning Team Langer their second straight PNC Championship victory and fourth overall.

Tiger Woods, who had not competed since The Open in July 2024, was returning to action following his second back surgery in 18 months. He admitted that he was "nowhere near competitive shape" during the tournament, which is supported by the PGA.

Despite the physical limitations, Woods expressed how meaningful the week was for him and his son as he said (via BBC):

"And that's the whole joy of it, to be out here with family and bonding and just the enjoyment of each other's company.”

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods have made it a tradition to play at the PNC Championship, no matter what the circumstances.

Tiger Woods praises Charlie Woods’s hole-in-one

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie posted a blistering 15-under-par 57 during the final round of the 2024 PNC Championship, pulling even with Team Langer at 28-under for the tournament. The tie at the top set up a dramatic finish, where Bernhard Langer and his son Jason claimed victory by making eagle on the first play-off hole.

Woods has long held a special place in his heart for this event, once referring to it as his “fifth Major.” This marked his fifth consecutive appearance at the family-themed tournament, and it was clear how much he valued seeing Charlie’s continued development.

“He has gotten better at every facet of the game. That’s a commitment to practicing and developing as a player. I think that most of us forget he’s only 15 years old. I know he’s been doing this in front of the media for a long time but, being only 15, I think it’s incredible what he’s been able to accomplish so far and the ceiling that he has is unlimited," Tiger Woods said. (via Sky Sports)

Charlie Woods struck a well-controlled seven-iron on the par-three fourth hole, landing the ball about six feet from the flag before it trickled into the cup, setting off a moment of celebration for the father-son pair and fans watching.

