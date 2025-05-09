"Nowhere near Tiger Woods" - Fans react as Charlie Woods suffers massive setback at U.S. Open qualifier

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, failed to make it through a regional US Open qualifier on Thursday (May 8). The budding golfer shot a 3-over 75 to miss the final qualifying round by seven strokes.

Charlie has often borne the brunt of being constantly compared with his father. His performance at the local US Open qualifier in Florida this week didn't see a much different reaction from fans.

Several users on X shared their comments under a post on Charlie Woods' result in a US Open qualifying event by the account TW Legion.

"Nowhere near Tiger," one fan wrote.

"For as much golf as he plays and the resources to help him, he just isn't pro caliber, much less anything close to his dad's talent. Very good golfer? yes. Pro... not so much." one fan said.

"At 17, Tiger Woods was already a golf prodigy. He had won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship three times, the Junior World Golf Championship six times, and had played in three PGA Tour events," another added.

However, several fans came to Woods' support as well showing their belief in him and cheered him on.

"Don't stop ~ try, try again and it will happen because you are that good"

"Great score and great effort!" one fan commended.

"Anyone making fun of this is clueless. To shoot 75 as a 16 year old in a highly competitive round like this is very respectable," another wrote.

In Florida, Arth Sinha shot a 66 to advance to the final round. He will be joined by five other golfers. The US Open will take place at Oakmont Country Club from June 12-15 this year.

Has Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, participated in the US Open qualifiers before?

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, had taken part in the US Open qualifiers for the first time in 2024. Last year, he had hit a 9-over 81 in the local qualifier.

Although he eventually didn't make it to the Major Championship at Pinehurst no. 2 last year, Woods did qualify for the US Junior Amatuer towards the end of last season. Reportedly, the 16-year-old was one of 10,202 entries received by USGA this year for the Major Championship in June.

His father, Tiger Woods has won the US Open thrice in his career - in 2000, 2002, and 2008. Last year, he received a special exemption to play at Pinehurst no. 2.

The golf legend is yet to make his competitive debut on the PGA Tour this season. He missed The Masters last month following an Achilles tendon rupture. It is unclear when he will be seen in action on the course again.

