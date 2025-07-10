Is Rickie Fowler playing at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open kicks off on July 10 at The Renaissance Club, and it features a 156-player field. Despite a star-studded lineup, six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler will not be in the field.

Last week, Fowler teed off in the John Deere Classic and tied for 18th place, giving him a spot in the final major tournament of the year, The Open Championship. He won’t tee off at The Renaissance Club this weekend, as he will be getting ready to play at Royal Portrush next week.

Last year, the 36-year-old golfer teed off in the Genesis Scottish Open but missed the cut with 4-over 144 after his first two rounds. In 2023, he made the cut and tied for 42nd position after scoring a 3-under 277. However, he has had more success in the tournament in the past, having claimed the title in 2015 with a 12-under 268. He won by a one-stroke margin ahead of Raphaël Jacquelin and Matt Kuchar.

The California-born golfer has yet to claim his first PGA Tour win of the season. He has made 16 PGA Tour starts this year, and his best result so far is a T7 finish from the Memorial Tournament. During a press conference at the John Deere Classic, he got honest about the state of his game, saying that he wished he had some better performances this year.

Regardless of his rocky performance this season, Rickie Fowler stated that he has been seeing a lot of “positives.” He shared that he intends to keep it simple going forward and just have fun on the course regardless of the outcome.

A look at Rickie Fowler’s performance on the PGA Tour this season

Rickie Fowler kicked off the season at the American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. He tied for 21st position after scoring a 15-under. He has had six top-25 finishes so far and has missed the cut in two tournaments.

Fowler’s first missed cut of the year was at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. He scored 4-over, missing the cut by three strokes. He also underperformed at the Rocket Classic and missed the cut after scoring a 2-under.

Here’s a breakdown of Rickie Fowler’s results on the PGA Tour this season (via PGA Tour):

The American Express: T21, 273 (-15)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53, 282 (-6)

WM Phoenix Open: Withdrawn

The Genesis Invitational: T39 , 290 (+2)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T18, 272 (-12)

THE PLAYERS Championship: 71, 300 (+12)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T52 , 275 (-5)

Valero Texas Open: T30, 288 (E)

RBC Heritage: 68, 284 (E)

Truist Championship: T15, 272 (-8)

PGA Championship: Missed Cut, 146 (+4)

Charles Schwab Challenge: T16, 275 (-5)

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T7, 287 (-1)

Travelers Championship: T36 , 278 (-2)

Rocket Classic: Missed Cut, 142 (-2)

John Deere Classic: T18, 270 (-14)

