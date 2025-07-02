"Wish it was some better finishes than that" - Rickie Fowler makes honest assessment of his underwhelming PGA Tour season

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler is aiming to snag his first win of the season at the upcoming 2025 John Deere Classic. During a pre-tournament press conference, he acknowledged that his performances have been underwhelming this season.

Fowler has made 15 PGA Tour starts this season and has had five top-25 finishes. When asked about the state of his game, he replied (via ASAP Sports):

“I wish it was some better finishes than that, but at least it's heading in the right direction. You know, feel like trending at the right time, taking last week away. Outside of that, I feel like I’ve been seeing a lot of positives. And, yeah, like I said, heading the right direction with the time of year we're in.”

So far this year, the Murrieta-born golfer’s best result is a tie for seventh place in the Memorial Tournament, which remains his only top-10 finish of the season. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and the recently concluded Rocket Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

In addition to his two missed cuts of the year, Fowler also performed poorly in the Players Championship and the RBC Heritage. He came in 71st position in the former, one spot away from last position, and 68th in the RBC Heritage, four spots away from the bottom of the leaderboard.

Rickie Fowler did not compete in the Masters Tournament and the US Open this year. However, he is aiming to make a strong comeback at the upcoming 2025 Open Championship in Royal Portrush, the final major tournament of the year.

Rickie Fowler speaks on how his life has changed since becoming a pro golfer

Rickie Fowler has not competed in the John Deere Classic since 2010, which was one year after he turned pro. In the previously mentioned press conference at TPC Deere Run, he was asked to share how his life has changed since his last appearance at TPC Deere Run.

The 36-year-old golfer acknowledged that although it’s been 15 years, he doesn’t necessarily feel older, but only feels more experienced. He also said that while golf is still a priority for him, other things have also moved into focus. Fowler said (via ASAP Sports):

“Married and two kids like you said; different part of my life now. Golf is still a priority and what I love to do, but there is some other things that have moved in front of that. Obviously there is times where I need to go to work, go practice, go play, but family is family.”

Rickie Fowler shared that he is excited to be able to travel with his family for tournaments and is “enjoying” this part of his life right now. He is also looking forward to spending some much-needed time at the annual Big Dig event at the John Deere Classic.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More