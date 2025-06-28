Rickie Fowler admits making "dumb mistakes" after missing the cut at the 2025 Rocket Classic

Rickie Fowler had a rough week at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament is underway at the Detroit Golf Club, which favors the golfers a lot. As a result, the cut was already expected to be far less than par, and that was exactly what happened. In the end, the cut was set at 6 shots under par, and some major names missed it. Fowler was also among them, and he commented on it.

Rickie Fowler finished with a total score of 2-under par after 36 holes of crazy up and downs. He was one of the event's biggest fan favorites; however, he missed the cut by four shots. In response to missing the cut, he posted an Instagram story with a brief statement about his stay in Detroit. The golfer accepted some simple mistakes and expected to come back from them.

Rickie Fowler's story also had a picture of him hitting the shot during the tournament. The caption in the story read:

"Short week... too many dumb mistakes and not enough offense... always love being in the 313 though!"

Rickie Fowler reacts to him missing the cut at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image Via: IG @rickiefowler)

During the tournament, Fowler shot continuous rounds of one under par. While this was not a bad performance, in comparison to others, it did not rank in the top 70 on the leaderboard. In Round 1, the golfer had a fantastic back nine, finishing with three birdies and one bogey. Unfortunately, he followed this with an opposite front nine, finishing with two birdies and three bogeys.

In round two, Fowler's fortunes altered slightly, and he recorded three birdies and two bogeys on the first nine holes. This was followed by one bogey and one birdie on the back nine, giving him a final score of 2-under par.

Rickie Fowler stopped his winning streak in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 was a special tournament for Rickie Fowler. He ended his four-year, four-month winless streak by clinching this title. He fared excellently in the event, finishing with a total score of 24-under. This was followed by a three-way playoff, which concluded with Fowler standing tall after hitting a birdie.

Following the triumph, Fowler gave an interesting interview to Amanda Balionis, suggesting that there was more to life than just winning a PGA Tour event. He stated:

"It's hard to really put it all into words. Obviously, a lot of good stuff this year and been playing some some really good golf... I knew it was just a matter of time with how I've been playing... I've had a couple tough weekends where I've had a chance....Yeah, winning is great but there's a lot more to life than that. Tough times only make you stronger."

For his win, Fowler shot a 12-foot birdie on the 18th hole.

