Amanda Balionis lauds Will Gordon’s ‘insane fight’ to keep PGA Tour card at Rocket Classic 

Will Gordon made headlines by making the cut at the Rocket Classic 2025 on Friday. The 28-year-old golfer carded a 3-under 69 in Round 2 to make the cutline and, in turn, save his PGA Tour membership. The World No. 276 golfer, playing in Detroit with a medical exemption, was lauded by Amanda Balionis for his ‘unreal fight.’

Gordon birdied each of his final two holes Friday to sit above the projected cut line. The golfer was later seen fighting back tears after making it to the weekend. Balionis took to her Instagram to appreciate the PGA Tour pro’s fight to save his card. Her heartfelt message came soon after his made cut was confirmed by the circuit.

Sharing the PGA Tour’s post confirming Will Gordon’s qualification for the weekend, Amanda Balionis wrote on her Instagram stories:

“Unreal fight from Will today. Had to birdie the last and got it done, making the cut on the number and saving his card.”

Here is the Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story (Image via IG @balionis)

Gordon made a crucial six-footer putt to sit 6-under at the end of Day 2. He waited over two hours to confirm the Rocket Classic cut line as Michael Kim’s last hole putt moved it, which helped the North Carolina native enter the weekend play.

Will Gordon breaks down at Rocket Classic 2025

Will Gordon couldn’t control his emotions at the end of Day 2. The former Korn Ferry Tour winner was seen wiping his tears while walking down the greens at the end of his round. He was later spotted squatting down and covering his face with his palms as he failed to hold back emotions.

However, Gordon later admitted being ‘really proud’ of himself for performing under pressure and clinching the crucial putt to keep his PGA Tour membership.

Speaking about making the crucial cut, Will Gordon said in a post-round interview with Golf Channel:

“It’s not in the back of my mind; it’s in the very front. But that’s why you play is to put yourself in moments like this, hopefully win golf tournaments. But I’m really proud of myself for executing under that pressure. I was just proud of keeping my head in it, fighting to the end. That’s what I do. It hadn’t been the prettiest kind of last three, four years, but I always fight.”

It is pertinent to note that Will Gordon came into the Detroit competition on the back of an eventful run on the PGA Tour. Having missed over five months of action last year due to a neck injury, the 28-year-old was expecting to make waves in the circuit this year. However, he missed nine of 13 cuts in 2025. On the other hand, he managed impressive top-10 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

For the unversed, a win at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday would grant Gordon a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

