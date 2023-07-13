“Stay and fight”: Will Gordon explains the meaning behind his hand tattoo honoring his creed 

Will Gordon has family from Scotland, and he's playing in the Scottish Open this weekend, where he's gotten off to a pretty strong start. He's currently four under par to place firmly in the top 10 in the early going.

Fans watching at home may have noticed the unique tattoo that Gordon has on his hand and forearm. It's very different, and it doesn't have a clear meaning. In fact, the symbol isn't recognizable either.

In honor of Clan Gordon, Will has a tattoo of their creed, which means “stay and fight.”



When asked about the tattoo, Gordon said:

"It's just from my family crest in Scotland. It means, 'Stay and fight' is the translation, so Bydand and it's combined, so... Yeah, I just kind of came up with the design myself and I've had it for two or three years now, so it's really cool to be over here for the first time."

He also discussed what it meant to be playing in Scotland for the Open:

"Right before my grandpa passed, they all camer over and did a little trip over here, and I wasn't old enough to come but, I've always wanted to come over here and play the golf courses, and being such a cool little area with North Berwick and Muirfield right here, it's a really special first taste of Scotland."

Gordon has wanted to visit the area and play on these iconic golf courses for a long time but has been unable to. Now, he's there in a PGA Tour event, which is certainly something he's enjoying.

Whether or not the pro golfer can parlay that enjoyment into a victory at the end of the weekend remains to be seen, but he's off to a strong start nonetheless. He's never won an event and only placed in the top 10 once before in 69 career events.

Will Gordon enjoying Scotland

Following his first round in Scotland, Will Gordon admitted that he was having a good time doing it. He's playing well thus far, but it's probably a surreal experience for him.

He said via Scotsman:

“It was great. My first round in Scotland and a really fun day. The style of golf is so fun and entertaining. It gets you playing the game rather than just hitting shots.”

He also opened up on how his dad was instrumental in getting him into the sport:

“Yes he was, but he wasn’t very good. We have a video of him at the first tee at St Andrews. You can pay someone to record you. He kept topping it. He was all p****d off so the video is of him walking back and forwards picking up his ball."

He added:

My dad didn’t start until late, but my mum always played and my grandpa played always when they moved to the States. I have always been around it and remember going out with him a ton when he was still alive. So it’s been in my blood from the get-go.”

Now, he's competing for his first PGA Tour win in Scotland, so this is a bit of a full circle moment for Will Gordon.

