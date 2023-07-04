Scot Michael Stewart tackles the Dundonald Links and secures his first-ever Open Championship tee time

Scotland's own Michael Stewart fought off wind and rain to qualify for his first-ever major appearance, next month's Open Championship. The 33-year-old golfer scored 71 and a very strong 66 to end up being seven under par for the tournament. This allowed him to win by two full strokes and earn the qualification.

He will not be the only Scot at the major tournament next month, though. His qualification allows him to join Ewen Ferguson, Robert MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay, and Connor Syme in the 151st rendition of the tournament, which will be held at Royal Liverpool.

Qualifying through this method is just one way that golfers earn entry to the Open Championship, as well as other majors. Naturally, big-name golfers like Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler qualify through their standings and past performances.

Golfers like Michael Stewart have to go about it a different way. They have to compete in qualifying tournaments to earn an entry, and fortunately, Stewart earned his with a thrilling victory.

Open Championship qualifiers feature several LIV stars

Several non-PGA Tour stars, mostly from LIV Golf, have had to enter through the same methods:

Dundonald Links

Jason Kokrak

Sebastian Munoz

Andy Ogletree

Carlos Ortiz

Peter Uihlein

Royal Cinque Ports

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Wade Ormsby

David Puig

Charl Schwartzel

Brendan Steele

Kieran Vincent

Royal Porthcawl

Laurie Canter

Matt Jones

Anirban Lahiri

Marc Leishman

Cameron Tringale

West Lancashire

Sergio Garcia

Graeme McDowell

Mito Pereira

Scott Vincent

Since they can't qualify through any points methods and many of them don't have the outstanding invitations like others do, they have to enter these qualifiers as well. Unfortunately, there just aren't that many spots to go around at these majors. Lee Westwood is notably absent from these qualifiers. He has not entered, which will officially snap a stunning 30-year streak.

There has been a lot of contention over the lack of OWGR points in LIV events, which has forced many of the rebel tour's golfers to seek alternative entry to the tournaments.

Lee Westwood won't make the Open Championship

Unfortunately, that also makes it harder for golfers like Michael Stewart, who have no other recourse but to enter these qualifiers. Perhaps with the LIV PGA merger next year, it will be a little easier.

