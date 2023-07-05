PGA Tour seeks to seal sensitive 357-Page document containing information on Tiger Woods' talking points and more

Documents have surfaced revealing private PGA Tour communications about the DP World Tour, LIV Golf, Tiger Woods, and more. Before the merger with LIV, the Tour was discussing merging with DP World and protecting itself from the rebel tour. It was also planning on using Tiger Woods as a spokesperson for the same.

They are technically in the public domain now, but they'd prefer to keep everything private. They've filed a request to have the documents sealed for confidentiality.

"The PGA TOUR has asked the court to seal the 357 page filing which is already out in the public domain at this point - the docs revealed emails and discussion about protecting themselves against LIV, merging with DPWT, drafting talking points for Tiger Woods and much more. They want the docs sealed citing confidentiality."

This comes after the PGA Tour agreed to meet with US Senators regarding their recent merger with LIV Golf. Though it's unlikely that it would thwart their merger, the document could contain sensitive information that could throw a wrinkle into things.

Naturally, they want it kept private, especially if there was talk of protection from LIV. The relationship between the two sides was strenuous at best prior to the merger. So there's probably nothing good in the document regarding Greg Norman's breakaway tour.

It's now probable that representatives from LIV Golf would try to dissolve the agreement to merge upon reading some unscrupulous comments about the league. After all, the PGA Tour had nary a positive thing to say regarding LIV from its inception.

LIV Golf stars pine for change amidst PGA Tour merger

The PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf will do something that Greg Norman and Company wanted from the beginning: disrupt the status quo. Norman and LIV wanted to change golf. They succeeded by forcing the Tour to change some policies and now have merged with them.

LIV stars Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood believe more changes are needed, though. Via The Guardian, Poulter said:

“People need to be accountable for their actions. It would definitely help. I’m not going to say what those changes have to be but I think we would add value to a tournament if we were to play. Shall we say, there needs to be changes.”

Lee Westwood echoed that sentiment:

“LIV comes along and it’s a direct threat to their business so they had to think of some way of combating that. It’s the way they went about it, how they came up with their tactics that we’re all kind of shocked about now and having seen what’s transpired since.”

Upon the merger, LIV members can reapply for membership to the Tour. This means that they can effectively go back to their old tour with little to no consequences.

Ian Poulter called out the PGA Tour

However, unless more change is implemented, Poulter and Westwood likely won't even consider it. They probably wouldn't anyway, but they'd like to see the Tour change a little more either way.

