Rocket Classic R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruptions at the Detroit Golf Club?

The Rocket Classic heads into the third round on Saturday, June 28, at Detroit Golf Club with favorable weather conditions on the horizon. After a mostly humid and storm-threatened opening round, Saturday is expected to bring calm and consistent weather, with no rain forecasted throughout the day.
According to AccuWeather, conditions for the third round will remain dry and moderately breezy. The skies will largely be overcast through the day, although the absence of rain should allow for uninterrupted play. Temperatures are projected to stay comfortably warm, while the winds are expected to remain steady from the west-northwest. Gusts may occasionally pick up, but nothing is likely to disrupt play.
Here’s a detailed look at the forecast for Saturday’s third round of the Rocket Classic 2025:
Morning
Temperature: 26°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy
Wind: WNW at 13 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h
Humidity: 67%
Dew Point: 17°C
Probability of Precipitation: 1%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 70%
Visibility: 10 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 29°C
Conditions: Mostly cloudy
Wind: WNW at 13 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h
Humidity: 49%
Dew Point: 17°C
Probability of Precipitation: 1%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 70%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening
Temperature: 20°C
Conditions: Clear
Wind: SW at 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h
Humidity: 67%
Dew Point: 17°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 0%
Visibility: 10 km
What is the prize money at the 2025 Rocket Classic?
The PGA Tour has arrived in Detroit for the Rocket Classic, where players will compete for a total prize fund of $9.6 million, with $1.728 million awarded to the champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Rocket Classic.
WIN: $1.728 million
2: $1.046 million
3: $662,400
4: $470,400
5: $393,600
6: $348,000
7: $300,000
8: $280,000
9: $261,600
10: $242,400
11: $223,200
12: $204,000
13: $184,800
14: $175,200
15: $165,600
16: $156,000
17: $146,400
18: $136,800
19: $136,800
20: $127,200
21: $117,600
22: $108,000
23: $100,320
24: $92,640
25: $84,960
26: $77,280
27: $74,400
28: $71,520
29: $68,640
30: $65,760
31: $62,880
32: $60,000
33: $57,120
34: $54,720
35: $52,320
36: $49,920
37: $47,520
38: $45,600
39: $43,680
40: $41,760
41: $39,840
42: $37,920
43: $36,000
44: $34,080
45: $32,160
46: $30,240
47: $28,320
48: $26,784
49: $25,440
50: $24,672
51: $24,096
52: $23,520
53: $23,136
54: $22,752
55: $22,560
56: $22,368
57: $22,176
58: $21,984
59: $21,792
60: $21,600
61: $21,408
62: $21,216
63: $21,024
64: $20,832
65: $20,640
66: $20,448
67: $20,256
68: $20,064
69: $19,872
70: $19,680
71: $19,488
72: $19,296
73: $19,104
74: $18,912
75: $18,720
76: $18,528
77: $18,336
78: $18,144
79: $17,952
80: $17,760