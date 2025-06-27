Rocket Classic R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be disruptions at the Detroit Golf Club?

The Rocket Classic heads into the third round on Saturday, June 28, at Detroit Golf Club with favorable weather conditions on the horizon. After a mostly humid and storm-threatened opening round, Saturday is expected to bring calm and consistent weather, with no rain forecasted throughout the day.

According to AccuWeather, conditions for the third round will remain dry and moderately breezy. The skies will largely be overcast through the day, although the absence of rain should allow for uninterrupted play. Temperatures are projected to stay comfortably warm, while the winds are expected to remain steady from the west-northwest. Gusts may occasionally pick up, but nothing is likely to disrupt play.

Here’s a detailed look at the forecast for Saturday’s third round of the Rocket Classic 2025:

Trending

Morning

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: WNW at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 35 km/h

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy

Wind: WNW at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 33 km/h

Humidity: 49%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 20°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: SW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 26 km/h

Humidity: 67%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 0%

Visibility: 10 km

What is the prize money at the 2025 Rocket Classic?

The PGA Tour has arrived in Detroit for the Rocket Classic, where players will compete for a total prize fund of $9.6 million, with $1.728 million awarded to the champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Rocket Classic.

WIN: $1.728 million

2: $1.046 million

3: $662,400

4: $470,400

5: $393,600

6: $348,000

7: $300,000

8: $280,000

9: $261,600

10: $242,400

11: $223,200

12: $204,000

13: $184,800

14: $175,200

15: $165,600

16: $156,000

17: $146,400

18: $136,800

19: $136,800

20: $127,200

21: $117,600

22: $108,000

23: $100,320

24: $92,640

25: $84,960

26: $77,280

27: $74,400

28: $71,520

29: $68,640

30: $65,760

31: $62,880

32: $60,000

33: $57,120

34: $54,720

35: $52,320

36: $49,920

37: $47,520

38: $45,600

39: $43,680

40: $41,760

41: $39,840

42: $37,920

43: $36,000

44: $34,080

45: $32,160

46: $30,240

47: $28,320

48: $26,784

49: $25,440

50: $24,672

51: $24,096

52: $23,520

53: $23,136

54: $22,752

55: $22,560

56: $22,368

57: $22,176

58: $21,984

59: $21,792

60: $21,600

61: $21,408

62: $21,216

63: $21,024

64: $20,832

65: $20,640

66: $20,448

67: $20,256

68: $20,064

69: $19,872

70: $19,680

71: $19,488

72: $19,296

73: $19,104

74: $18,912

75: $18,720

76: $18,528

77: $18,336

78: $18,144

79: $17,952

80: $17,760

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More