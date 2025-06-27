What is the projected cutline at 2025 Rocket Classic?

The Rocket Classic, like most PGA Tour events, features a cut. After the second round, which is currently ongoing, about half of the field will be sent home.

The cut line is different at different tournaments. In the case of this one, 65 players will play rounds three and four. That includes ties, so if the top 65 leaderboard spots feature 72 players, then all 72 will move on.

The cut is constantly evolving, as every single hole from every single player changes it. But as of now, Data Golf projects that there is a 63.1% chance that -7 is going to be the cut.

That would mean that the likes of Davis Riley, Chris Gotterup, Austin Eckroat, and Collin Morikawa would miss the cut. Wyndham Clark is in that range, too.

There is a 34.2% chance that -6 ends up being the cut, so those players would all be safe. However, that keeps Michael Kim, Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia, and Byeong Hun An out of the race.

There's a very slight chance (2.7%) that -8 ends up as the cut line, which would put Cameron Young, Victor Perez, Hayden Springer, and Michael Thorbjornsen at risk.

Who's going to miss the cut at the Rocket Classic?

The cut line is constantly evolving, and there are a few different options for what the cut will end up being. It figures to be around -7 no matter what, giving some golfers a number to aim for.

They won't all hit it, though. Unfortunately, some have a below 50% chance of making the Rocket Classic cut as of now. They include:

Riley Davis

Beau Hossler

Kevin Kisner

Brandt Snedeker

Patrick Fishburn

Max Homa

Patrick Rodgers

Peter Malnati

Erik Van Rooyen

Rasmus Hojgaard

Some have already effectively been eliminated and stand a 0% chance of progressing. Danny Willett, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Kim, Greyson Sigg, Sam Ryder, Joel Dahmen, and Keith Mitchell are among those. Whether because their second round is over or they're too far down right now, they're not going to make it to the weekend this time.

Players like Keegan Bradley, Justin Lower, Zach Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Will Gordon, Paul Waring, Max McGreevy, Akshay Bhatia, and Luke List are all below the projected cut but have enough holes left to stand a chance.

Every stroke they shave off will help their chances, but they'll also rely on those ahead of them to stumble a bit. If everyone ahead of them continues moving up as they do, they'll stay at the same rank and have difficulty making it to the weekend at the Rocket Classic.

