Rickie Fowler teases collab with athletic wear in association with apparel giant ahead of the Open Championship 2025

Days before the Open Championship 2025, Rickie Fowler teased a new collaboration on Instagram with Puma Golf and Canadian apparel brand Reigning Champ. The short reel, posted under Reigning Champ’s account and shared in collaboration with Puma Golf, hints at a fresh golf-inspired apparel drop arriving on July 15, 2025.

The video shows Fowler walking into a large stadium carrying a Cobra golf bag. While the full range of the collection remains under wraps. Reigning Champ is known for high-quality essentials made in Canada, including hoodies, tees, and outerwear, while Puma Golf has built its name on performance-focused and stylish golf apparel. The post’s caption reads:

“07.15.25

Book your tee time accordingly. Sign up now for first access.”

Added to that, Rickie Fowler has had an inconsistent 2025 season. He missed the cut at the Masters in April and again failed to make it through the weekend at the PGA Championship in May. At the U.S. Open in June, he finished T57, unable to gain momentum over four rounds.

His only top-20 finish of the season came at the RBC Canadian Open in early June, where he placed T18. He’s currently outside the top 80 in the FedExCup standings and will need a strong finish at The Open Championship and remaining PGA Tour events to qualify for the playoffs. As of July 2025, Fowler remains without a win this season, and his Official World Golf Ranking has slipped outside the top 60. With that, let's look at Rickie Fowler's recent outing at the John Deere Classic in detail.

Rickie Fowler posts final-round 66 at John Deere Classic with strong back-nine surge

Rickie Fowler wrapped up his 2025 John Deere Classic campaign with an impressive five-under 66 during Sunday’s final round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. He kicked off the day, rolling in birdies on both the 1st and 2nd holes. Before dropping a shot with a bogey on the 9th to close out the front nine. Despite the slip, Fowler maintained his composure heading into the back half.

On the back nine, he was stringing together pars through 11, 12, and 13 before catching fire with birdies at the 14th and 17th. His final round featured seven birdies overall, offset by just two bogeys, resulting in a clean five-under showing on the day. Here's a detailed look at Rickie Fowler's performance round twice:

Final round:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 5 (Bogey)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 14: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total: 66 (-5)

Rickie Fowler's performance in all three rounds:

Round 1:

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total: 65 (-6)

Round 2:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 5 (Par)

Hole 11: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 4 (Bogey)

Hole 13: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 6 (Double Bogey)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total: 72 (+1)

Round 3:

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total: 67 (-4)

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More