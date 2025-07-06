How did Rickie Fowler perform in R4 of the John Deere Classic?

Rickie Fowler completed his final round at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a score of five-under par 66 on Sunday, July 6. He began the round with a birdie on the 1st hole and followed it with another on the 2nd. After recording pars through the next few holes, Rickie Fowler finished the front nine with a bogey on the 9th at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

On the back nine, Rickie Fowler played steady golf, making pars on the 11th through 13th holes. A birdie on the 14th and 17th holes moved him further up in the leaderboard. His overall fourth round included seven birdies and two bogeys, resulting in a five-under-par finish.

Here is Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance on Sunday at the 2025 John Deere Classic:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 5 (Bogey)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 14: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total: 66 (-5)

How did Rickie Fowler perform in the other rounds of the John Deere Classic?

Round 1:

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total: 65 (-6)

Round 2:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 5 (Par)

Hole 11: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 4 (Bogey)

Hole 13: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 6 (Double Bogey)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total: 72 (+1)

Round 3:

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total: 67 (-4)

After his Round 4 play, the former World No. 4 was placed in the T16 position in the leaderboard with a total score of 14-under par.

