How did Rickie Fowler perform in R4 of the John Deere Classic?

By Aheli Chakraborty
Modified Jul 06, 2025 19:50 GMT
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round - Source: Imagn
Rickie Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic - Source: Imagn

Rickie Fowler completed his final round at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a score of five-under par 66 on Sunday, July 6. He began the round with a birdie on the 1st hole and followed it with another on the 2nd. After recording pars through the next few holes, Rickie Fowler finished the front nine with a bogey on the 9th at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Ad

On the back nine, Rickie Fowler played steady golf, making pars on the 11th through 13th holes. A birdie on the 14th and 17th holes moved him further up in the leaderboard. His overall fourth round included seven birdies and two bogeys, resulting in a five-under-par finish.

Here is Rickie Fowler's hole-by-hole performance on Sunday at the 2025 John Deere Classic:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 5 (Bogey)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 14: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total: 66 (-5)

How did Rickie Fowler perform in the other rounds of the John Deere Classic?

Round 1:

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 5 (Bogey)

Ad

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 2: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 6: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total: 65 (-6)

Round 2:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 5 (Par)

Hole 11: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 4 (Bogey)

Hole 13: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 6 (Double Bogey)

Ad

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Total: 72 (+1)

Round 3:

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 12: 3 (Par)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

Total: 67 (-4)

After his Round 4 play, the former World No. 4 was placed in the T16 position in the leaderboard with a total score of 14-under par.

About the author
Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli Chakraborty

Aheli is a golf writer

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications