Can Rickie Fowler win the John Deere Classic 2025?

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 03, 2025 11:46 GMT
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - First Round
Rickie Fowler John Deere Classic 2025 odds

Rickie Fowler’s last PGA Tour victory came at the Rocket Classic 2023. However, he failed to replicate the same form this year and missed the cut in the competition in Detroit last weekend. Now, the 36-year-old golfer is teeing up at the John Deere Classic 2025 in hopes of ending his yearlong winless run.

Fowler, sitting 111th in the Official World Golf Rankings, comes into the TPC Deere Run competition as a longshot favorite. He comes in with 55-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The six-time PGA Tour winner sits 10th in terms of odds on the 156-player field, sharing the position with Kurt Kitayama.

Ben Griffin, Jason Day, Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, and last week’s Rocket Classic winner Aldrich Potgieter are among the many golfers sitting above Fowler with better odds.

For the unversed, Fowler has had a mixed PGA Tour season so far. The ace golfer started 2025 with a T21 at The American Express, a result he only beat four events later at the Cognizant Classic. He finished T18 at the PGA National contest. He has so far made five top-25 finishes. However, his T7 at The Memorial Tournament remains the only top-10 finish of the season.

Notably, Fowler’s Major season has also been forgettable. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and failed to qualify for both the Masters and the US Open. The California native is now set to tee up at The Open Championship in July. However, his form continues to be shaky. Coming to Illinois on the back of a missed cut, the Ryder Cupper will be eyeing a big comeback this weekend.

Listed below is Rickie Fowler’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

  • The American Express – T21 – $83,270
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T53 – $43,000
  • WM Phoenix Open – Withdrawn
  • The Genesis Invitational – T39 – $82,000
  • Cognizant Classic – T18 – $117,607
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – 71 – $50,750
  • Texas Children’s Houston Open – T52 – $22,301
  • Valero Texas Open – T30 – $62,225
  • RBC Heritage – 68 – $39,000
  • Truist Championship – T15 – $350,000
  • PGA Championship – Missed Cut
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – T16 – $140,125
  • The Memorial Tournament – T7 – $603,200
  • Travelers Championship – T36 – $90,500
  • Rocket Classic – Missed Cut

John Deere Classic 2025 early odds

Ben Griffin leads the John Deere Classic odds list while Jason Day follows him. The duo enters the TPC Deere Run competition with 16-1 odds and 22-1 odds, respectively, according to SportsLine. Denny McCarthy trails the top two with 28-1 odds, while Si Woo Kim and J.T. Poston complete the top five with 30-1 and 33-1 odds.

Sungjae Im (35-1), Luke Clanton, Michael Thorbjornsen, Jake Knapp, and Chris Kirk share the same odds as the John Deere Classic defending champion, Davis Thompson. Notably, Rocket Classic winner Aldrich Potgieter sits inside the top-10 on the odds list with 40-1 odds, sharing the position with Kevin Yu, Bud Cauley, and Lucas Glover, among others.

Listed below are the top odds for the John Deere Classic (as per SportsLine):

  • Ben Griffin +1600
  • Jason Day +2200
  • Denny McCarthy +2800
  • Si Woo Kim +3000
  • J.T. Poston +3300
  • Sungjae Im +3500
  • Luke Clanton +3500
  • Davis Thompson +3500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
  • Jake Knapp +3500
  • Chris Kirk +3500
  • Aldrich Potgieter +4000
  • Sam Stevens +4000
  • Kevin Yu +4000
  • Thorbjorn Olesen +4000
  • Pierceson Coody +4000
  • Chris Gotterup +4000
  • Bud Cauley +4000
  • Lucas Glover +4500
  • Ryan Gerard +4500
  • Alex Smalley +4500
  • Michael Kim +4500
  • Keith Mitchell +5000
  • Mark Hubbard +5000
  • Kurt Kitayama +5500
  • Rickie Fowler +5500

More details on the PGA Tour John Deere Classic will be updated as it progresses.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

