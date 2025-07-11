What is the projected cutline at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is currently in play at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. This event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, has attracted a stronger, star-studded field.

Ad

The $9,000,000 event is being played at one of the most esteemed golf destinations in Scotland. So far, this event has been quite a show for the fans with unprecedented names leading the roster.

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is close to concluding its second round on Friday. As of this writing, Chris Gotterup is headlining the leaderboard with a solo lead, following a 9-under par in Round 2.

As per the field, a total of 156 players teed off at The Renaissance Club in the first round on Thursday. After 36 holes, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will witness only 63 ties competing over the upcoming weekend. The projected cutline is set at 1 under par.

Ad

Trending

As of this writing, a handful of popular pros are sitting well outside the tournament cutline. It includes the defending champion Robert MacIntyre, who currently sits at T81 with a total of 2 over par. The long list also includes Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Brian Campbell, and the Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald.

However, the Genesis Scottish Open might witness a change in the leaderboard and players' rankings since the tournament is yet to finish Round 2.

Ad

2025 Genesis Scottish Open prize purse explored

The $9,000,000 prize purse at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is one of the largest prize purses out there. As per the prize purse distribution, the winner of the contest at North Berwick will receive a massive winner's paycheck of $1,575,000.

The runner-up(s) will receive $985,500, and the golfer(s) in third position will earn $590,850 from the tournament prize purse. Although the event is still underway, here's a glimpse at the total prize purse of this year's Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look:

1: $1,575,000

2: $985,500

3: $590,850

4: $441,000

5: $373,500

6: $322,200

7: $287,550

8: $253,800

9: $233,100

10: $213,300

11: $197,100

12: $182,250

13: $168,300

14: $155,700

15: $148,500

16: $141,300

17: $134,100

18: $126,900

19: $120,150

20: $113,850

21: $107,550

22: $102,600

23: $97,650

24: $92,700

25: $87,750

26: $82,800

27: $80,100

28: $77,400

29: $74,700

30: $72,000

31: $69,300

32: $66,600

33: $63,900

34: $61,425

35: $58,950

36: $56,475

37: $54,450

38: $52,650

39: $50,850

40: $49,050

41: $47,250

42: $45,450

43: $43,650

44: $41,850

45: $40,050

46: $38,250

47: $36,450

48: $34,830

49: $33,300

50: $32,040

51: $30,870

52: $29,700

53: $28,620

54: $27,540

55: $27,000

56: $26,460

57: $25,920

58: $25,380

59: $24,840

60: $24,300

61: $23,760

62: $23,220

63: $22,680

64: $22,140

65: $21,600

66: $19,800

67: $19,620

68: $19,440

69: $19,260

70: $19,080

71: $18,900

72: $18,720

73: $18,540

74: $18,360

75: $18,180

76: $18,000

77: $17,820

78: $17,640

79: $17,460

80: $17,280

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More