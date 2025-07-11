What is the projected cutline at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is currently in play at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. This event, co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, has attracted a stronger, star-studded field.
The $9,000,000 event is being played at one of the most esteemed golf destinations in Scotland. So far, this event has been quite a show for the fans with unprecedented names leading the roster.
The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is close to concluding its second round on Friday. As of this writing, Chris Gotterup is headlining the leaderboard with a solo lead, following a 9-under par in Round 2.
As per the field, a total of 156 players teed off at The Renaissance Club in the first round on Thursday. After 36 holes, the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will witness only 63 ties competing over the upcoming weekend. The projected cutline is set at 1 under par.
As of this writing, a handful of popular pros are sitting well outside the tournament cutline. It includes the defending champion Robert MacIntyre, who currently sits at T81 with a total of 2 over par. The long list also includes Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Brian Campbell, and the Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald.
However, the Genesis Scottish Open might witness a change in the leaderboard and players' rankings since the tournament is yet to finish Round 2.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open prize purse explored
The $9,000,000 prize purse at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is one of the largest prize purses out there. As per the prize purse distribution, the winner of the contest at North Berwick will receive a massive winner's paycheck of $1,575,000.
The runner-up(s) will receive $985,500, and the golfer(s) in third position will earn $590,850 from the tournament prize purse. Although the event is still underway, here's a glimpse at the total prize purse of this year's Genesis Scottish Open. Take a look:
- 1: $1,575,000
- 2: $985,500
- 3: $590,850
- 4: $441,000
- 5: $373,500
- 6: $322,200
- 7: $287,550
- 8: $253,800
- 9: $233,100
- 10: $213,300
- 11: $197,100
- 12: $182,250
- 13: $168,300
- 14: $155,700
- 15: $148,500
- 16: $141,300
- 17: $134,100
- 18: $126,900
- 19: $120,150
- 20: $113,850
- 21: $107,550
- 22: $102,600
- 23: $97,650
- 24: $92,700
- 25: $87,750
- 26: $82,800
- 27: $80,100
- 28: $77,400
- 29: $74,700
- 30: $72,000
- 31: $69,300
- 32: $66,600
- 33: $63,900
- 34: $61,425
- 35: $58,950
- 36: $56,475
- 37: $54,450
- 38: $52,650
- 39: $50,850
- 40: $49,050
- 41: $47,250
- 42: $45,450
- 43: $43,650
- 44: $41,850
- 45: $40,050
- 46: $38,250
- 47: $36,450
- 48: $34,830
- 49: $33,300
- 50: $32,040
- 51: $30,870
- 52: $29,700
- 53: $28,620
- 54: $27,540
- 55: $27,000
- 56: $26,460
- 57: $25,920
- 58: $25,380
- 59: $24,840
- 60: $24,300
- 61: $23,760
- 62: $23,220
- 63: $22,680
- 64: $22,140
- 65: $21,600
- 66: $19,800
- 67: $19,620
- 68: $19,440
- 69: $19,260
- 70: $19,080
- 71: $18,900
- 72: $18,720
- 73: $18,540
- 74: $18,360
- 75: $18,180
- 76: $18,000
- 77: $17,820
- 78: $17,640
- 79: $17,460
- 80: $17,280