Who is leading the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 just ended at The Renaissance Club. The tournament in North Berwick currently has four pros headlining the leaderboard with a one-stroke margin.

Ad

As per recent updates, Jake Knapp, Nicolas Echavarria, Sepp Straka, and Victor Perez are jointly sharing the lead. All of them have scored 6 under par through the first 18 holes of the tournament.

The Genesis Scottish Open witnessed Echavarria, Knapp, and Perez teeing off from hole 1, while Straka started from hole 10. Following the first four who are tied for the 1st spot, Calum Hill, Matti Schmid, Marco Penge, and Marcel Siem secured a T5 on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

The defending champion, Robert MacIntyre, is tied for 33rd on the leaderboard with a 2-under-par from the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 1 leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the detailed leaderboard of this year's Genesis Scottish Open, featuring the first 50 ranks. Take a look:

T1 — Nicolas Echavarria (-6)

T1 — Jake Knapp (-6)

T1 — Victor Perez (-6)

T1 — Sepp Straka (-6)

Ad

T5 — Calum Hill (-5)

T5 — Matti Schmid (-5)

T5 — Marcel Siem (-5)

T5 — Marco Penge (-5)

T9 — Wyndham Clark (-4)

T9 — Tom Kim (-4)

T9 — Ryan Fox (-4)

T9 — Viktor Hovland (-4)

T9 — Keith Mitchell (-4)

T14 — Ryan Gerard (-3)

T14 — Henrik Norlander (-3)

T14 — Maverick McNealy (-3)

T14 — Thorbjorn Olesen (-3)

T14 — Jhonattan Vegas (-3)

T14 — Scottie Scheffler (-3)

T14 — Elvis Smylie (-3)

T14 — Ludvig Aberg (-3)

T14 — Sam Burns (-3)

Ad

T14 — Alejandro Del Rey (-3)

T14 — Bud Cauley (-3)

T14 — Antoine Rozner (-3)

T14 — Kevin Yu (-3)

T14 — Taylor Pendrith (-3)

T14 — Harry Hall (-3)

T14 — Byeong Hun An (-3)

T14 — Nick Taylor (-3)

T14 — Alex Noren (-3)

T14 — Grant Forrest (-3)

T33 — Ugo Coussaud (-2)

T33 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-2)

T33 — Robert Macintyre (-2)

T33 — Mackenzie Hughes (-2)

T33 — Collin Morikawa (-2)

T33 — Yannik Paul (-2)

T33 — Thomas Detry (-2)

T33 — Andy Sullivan (-2)

Ad

T33 — Ewen Ferguson (-2)

T33 — Chris Gotterup (-2)

T33 — Rory McIlroy (-2)

T33 — Xander Schauffele (-2)

T33 — Alejandro Tosti (-2)

T33 — Connor Syme (-2)

T33 — Jorge Campillo (-2)

T33 — Daniel Berger (-2)

T49 — Marcel Schneider (-1)

T49 — Darius Van Driel (-1)

T49 — Paul Waring (-1)

T49 — Dylan Frittelli (-1)

T49 — Matthew McCarty (-1)

T49 — Gary Woodland (-1)

T49 — Aaron Rai (-1)

T49 — Padraig Harrington (-1)

T49 — Daniel Hillier (-1)

T49 — Justin Thomas (-1)

Ad

T49 — Laurie Canter (-1)

T49 — Adam Scott (-1)

T49 — David Ravetto (-1)

T49 — Joe Dean (-1)

T49 — Michael Kim (-1)

T49 — Richard Mansell (-1)

T49 — Sebastian Soderberg (-1)

T49 — Brian Harman (-1)

T49 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More