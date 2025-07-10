Who is leading the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 just ended at The Renaissance Club. The tournament in North Berwick currently has four pros headlining the leaderboard with a one-stroke margin.
As per recent updates, Jake Knapp, Nicolas Echavarria, Sepp Straka, and Victor Perez are jointly sharing the lead. All of them have scored 6 under par through the first 18 holes of the tournament.
The Genesis Scottish Open witnessed Echavarria, Knapp, and Perez teeing off from hole 1, while Straka started from hole 10. Following the first four who are tied for the 1st spot, Calum Hill, Matti Schmid, Marco Penge, and Marcel Siem secured a T5 on Thursday.
The defending champion, Robert MacIntyre, is tied for 33rd on the leaderboard with a 2-under-par from the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 1 leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the detailed leaderboard of this year's Genesis Scottish Open, featuring the first 50 ranks. Take a look:
T1 — Nicolas Echavarria (-6)
T1 — Jake Knapp (-6)
T1 — Victor Perez (-6)
T1 — Sepp Straka (-6)
T5 — Calum Hill (-5)
T5 — Matti Schmid (-5)
T5 — Marcel Siem (-5)
T5 — Marco Penge (-5)
T9 — Wyndham Clark (-4)
T9 — Tom Kim (-4)
T9 — Ryan Fox (-4)
T9 — Viktor Hovland (-4)
T9 — Keith Mitchell (-4)
T14 — Ryan Gerard (-3)
T14 — Henrik Norlander (-3)
T14 — Maverick McNealy (-3)
T14 — Thorbjorn Olesen (-3)
T14 — Jhonattan Vegas (-3)
T14 — Scottie Scheffler (-3)
T14 — Elvis Smylie (-3)
T14 — Ludvig Aberg (-3)
T14 — Sam Burns (-3)
T14 — Alejandro Del Rey (-3)
T14 — Bud Cauley (-3)
T14 — Antoine Rozner (-3)
T14 — Kevin Yu (-3)
T14 — Taylor Pendrith (-3)
T14 — Harry Hall (-3)
T14 — Byeong Hun An (-3)
T14 — Nick Taylor (-3)
T14 — Alex Noren (-3)
T14 — Grant Forrest (-3)
T33 — Ugo Coussaud (-2)
T33 — Nicolai Hojgaard (-2)
T33 — Robert Macintyre (-2)
T33 — Mackenzie Hughes (-2)
T33 — Collin Morikawa (-2)
T33 — Yannik Paul (-2)
T33 — Thomas Detry (-2)
T33 — Andy Sullivan (-2)
T33 — Ewen Ferguson (-2)
T33 — Chris Gotterup (-2)
T33 — Rory McIlroy (-2)
T33 — Xander Schauffele (-2)
T33 — Alejandro Tosti (-2)
T33 — Connor Syme (-2)
T33 — Jorge Campillo (-2)
T33 — Daniel Berger (-2)
T49 — Marcel Schneider (-1)
T49 — Darius Van Driel (-1)
T49 — Paul Waring (-1)
T49 — Dylan Frittelli (-1)
T49 — Matthew McCarty (-1)
T49 — Gary Woodland (-1)
T49 — Aaron Rai (-1)
T49 — Padraig Harrington (-1)
T49 — Daniel Hillier (-1)
T49 — Justin Thomas (-1)
T49 — Laurie Canter (-1)
T49 — Adam Scott (-1)
T49 — David Ravetto (-1)
T49 — Joe Dean (-1)
T49 — Michael Kim (-1)
T49 — Richard Mansell (-1)
T49 — Sebastian Soderberg (-1)
T49 — Brian Harman (-1)
T49 — Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)