Defending champion Robert MacIntyre brings out the Scot in him as he gears up for the Genesis Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre looks to create magic yet again on his home course as he is back to defend his title at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open this week. The Scottish golfer defeated Adam Scott by one stroke after carding an 18-under par score to seal the victory last year at the Renaissance Club.
The 28-year-old will be eyeing to win his fourth European Tour title at the Genesis Scottish Open this week at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Robert MacIntyre has been on a winless run for nearly a year, as his last victory was the 2024 edition of the Scotland event.
Though he came close to winning at the U.S. Open last month, he had to settle for the runner-up position while J.J. Spaun took the title home. The Scottish golfer enters this week's tournament with +3300 odds of winning the title.
As he gears up for the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre shared a four-word message to his fans on X, with a hint of Scot in it. He wrote:
"See you the morra @ScottishOpen"
In Scottish dialect, morra means 'tomorrow' and the term, along with 'morn', is widely used by the people in the country. Hence, MacIntyre's message basically translates to "see you tomorrow" as the event tees off on Thursday, July 10. Robert MacIntyre is teamed up with Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler for the opening two rounds.
MacIntyre will be making his 18th appearance this season. He was last seen at the Travelers Championship, where he shot a 6-under par total score to finish at T17.
Robert MacIntyre speaks about the expectations going into Genesis Scottish Open this year
Robert MacIntyre clinched two victories last year, the RBC Canadian Open and the Genesis Scottish Open, but the home win definitely played a huge role in his career. During the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, July 9, MacIntyre shared whether he carries pressure as the defending champion and the increased expectations after his win at the event last year. He said:
"I think the pressure is off, obviously with, me saying how much I wanted this golf tournament and we wanted to win this tournament."
The World No. 14 golfer also claimed that the expectation is only external and not from within, as he added:
"I think the pressure is off on that side of it because I have won it now but the expectation is not from me; from outside, the fans, no people within my team because they know it's a process and we do certain things. From the outside, the expectation is through the roof."
Robert MacIntyre went on to say that the expectations from the outside are out of his control, and he is well-prepared and is ready to give his best shot the rest of the week during the tournament.