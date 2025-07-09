Defending champion Robert MacIntyre brings out the Scot in him as he gears up for the Genesis Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre looks to create magic yet again on his home course as he is back to defend his title at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open this week. The Scottish golfer defeated Adam Scott by one stroke after carding an 18-under par score to seal the victory last year at the Renaissance Club.

Ad

The 28-year-old will be eyeing to win his fourth European Tour title at the Genesis Scottish Open this week at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. Robert MacIntyre has been on a winless run for nearly a year, as his last victory was the 2024 edition of the Scotland event.

Though he came close to winning at the U.S. Open last month, he had to settle for the runner-up position while J.J. Spaun took the title home. The Scottish golfer enters this week's tournament with +3300 odds of winning the title.

Ad

Trending

As he gears up for the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert MacIntyre shared a four-word message to his fans on X, with a hint of Scot in it. He wrote:

"See you the morra @ScottishOpen"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Scottish dialect, morra means 'tomorrow' and the term, along with 'morn', is widely used by the people in the country. Hence, MacIntyre's message basically translates to "see you tomorrow" as the event tees off on Thursday, July 10. Robert MacIntyre is teamed up with Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler for the opening two rounds.

MacIntyre will be making his 18th appearance this season. He was last seen at the Travelers Championship, where he shot a 6-under par total score to finish at T17.

Ad

Robert MacIntyre speaks about the expectations going into Genesis Scottish Open this year

Robert MacIntyre clinched two victories last year, the RBC Canadian Open and the Genesis Scottish Open, but the home win definitely played a huge role in his career. During the pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, July 9, MacIntyre shared whether he carries pressure as the defending champion and the increased expectations after his win at the event last year. He said:

Ad

"I think the pressure is off, obviously with, me saying how much I wanted this golf tournament and we wanted to win this tournament."

The World No. 14 golfer also claimed that the expectation is only external and not from within, as he added:

"I think the pressure is off on that side of it because I have won it now but the expectation is not from me; from outside, the fans, no people within my team because they know it's a process and we do certain things. From the outside, the expectation is through the roof."

Ad

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Robert MacIntyre went on to say that the expectations from the outside are out of his control, and he is well-prepared and is ready to give his best shot the rest of the week during the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More