The third round of the Genesis Scottish Open recently concluded with Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup sharing the lead. This tournament at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick will be ending tomorrow with the final 18 holes remaining to play.

Saturday (July 12) witnessed an eventful third round at the Scotland venue, where the entire leaderboard underwent a major reshuffle. Gotterup kept his momentum going, as the Northern Irishman climbed five spots on the leaderboard, finishing with 11 under par.

Scottie Scheffler rose through six ranks, ending the third round of Genesis Scottish Open at T15 with a total 6 under par. Below the current leaders, four pros are trailing with a two-stroke deficit viz. Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jake Knapp and Marco Penge on T3.

Defending champ Robert MacIntyre had a couple of setbacks, especially with the double bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch on holes 7,8 and 9. Before teeing off for the final round of Genesis Scottish Open, he stands tied at the 66th spot.

With the Round 4 tee times and groupings out, fans will witness a final clash between golfers at this prominent venue. From the massive $9,000,000 prize purse, the winner of this competion is set to recieve $1.575 million.

The runner-up of this year's Genesis Scottish Open will recieve a paycheck worth $985,500.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Take a look at the golfers set to start the final round of Genesis Scottish Open tomorrow from the 1st Tee (timings in BST/GMT+1)

11:34 am: Aaron Rai, Adam Scott

11:42 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim

11:50 am: Matt Wallace, John Parry, Nick Taylor

12:00 pm: Grant Forrest, Michael Kim, Justin Rose

12:10 pm: Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo, Ugo Coussaud

12:20 pm: Harry Hall, Victor Perez, Xander Schauffele

12:30 pm: Matt McCarty, Taylor Pendrith, Bud Cauley

12:40 pm: Viktor Hovland, Romain Langasque, Andy Sullivan

12:50 pm: Francesco Laporta, Scottie Scheffler, Kristoffer Reitan

13:00 pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, Matti Schmid

13:10 pm: Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner, Kevin Yu

13:20 pm: Andrew Novak, Tom Kim, Harris English

13:30 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Marco Penge, Jake Knapp

13:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Rory McIlroy

Here's the names of the pros who will compete in the final Genesis Scottish Open round from the 10th Tee:

11:30 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Alejandro Del Rey, Yannik Paul

11:40 am: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Laurie Canter

11:50 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland, Jesper Svensson

12:00 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman

12:10 pm: Sami Valimaki, Elis Smylie, Keita Nakajima

12:20 pm: Maverick McNealy, Jacques Kruyswijk, Marcel Siem

12:30 pm: Daniel Brown, Richard Mansell, Justin Thomas

12:40 pm: Corey Conners, Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Burns

12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Padraig Harrington

13:00 pm: Daniel Berger, Connor Syme, Samuel Stevens

13:10 pm: Thomas Detry, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sam Bairstow

13:20 pm: Henrik Norlander, Martin Couvra, Luke Clanton

13:30 pm: Dale Whitnell, Ryan Gerard, Byeong Hun An

