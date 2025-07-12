The third round of the Genesis Scottish Open recently concluded with Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup sharing the lead. This tournament at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick will be ending tomorrow with the final 18 holes remaining to play.
Saturday (July 12) witnessed an eventful third round at the Scotland venue, where the entire leaderboard underwent a major reshuffle. Gotterup kept his momentum going, as the Northern Irishman climbed five spots on the leaderboard, finishing with 11 under par.
Scottie Scheffler rose through six ranks, ending the third round of Genesis Scottish Open at T15 with a total 6 under par. Below the current leaders, four pros are trailing with a two-stroke deficit viz. Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jake Knapp and Marco Penge on T3.
Defending champ Robert MacIntyre had a couple of setbacks, especially with the double bogey-bogey-double bogey stretch on holes 7,8 and 9. Before teeing off for the final round of Genesis Scottish Open, he stands tied at the 66th spot.
With the Round 4 tee times and groupings out, fans will witness a final clash between golfers at this prominent venue. From the massive $9,000,000 prize purse, the winner of this competion is set to recieve $1.575 million.
The runner-up of this year's Genesis Scottish Open will recieve a paycheck worth $985,500.
2025 Genesis Scottish Open Round 4 tee times and pairings explored
Take a look at the golfers set to start the final round of Genesis Scottish Open tomorrow from the 1st Tee (timings in BST/GMT+1)
- 11:34 am: Aaron Rai, Adam Scott
- 11:42 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Si Woo Kim
- 11:50 am: Matt Wallace, John Parry, Nick Taylor
- 12:00 pm: Grant Forrest, Michael Kim, Justin Rose
- 12:10 pm: Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo, Ugo Coussaud
- 12:20 pm: Harry Hall, Victor Perez, Xander Schauffele
- 12:30 pm: Matt McCarty, Taylor Pendrith, Bud Cauley
- 12:40 pm: Viktor Hovland, Romain Langasque, Andy Sullivan
- 12:50 pm: Francesco Laporta, Scottie Scheffler, Kristoffer Reitan
- 13:00 pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ludvig Aberg, Matti Schmid
- 13:10 pm: Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner, Kevin Yu
- 13:20 pm: Andrew Novak, Tom Kim, Harris English
- 13:30 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Marco Penge, Jake Knapp
- 13:40 pm: Wyndham Clark, Chris Gotterup, Rory McIlroy
Here's the names of the pros who will compete in the final Genesis Scottish Open round from the 10th Tee:
- 11:30 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Alejandro Del Rey, Yannik Paul
- 11:40 am: Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Laurie Canter
- 11:50 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland, Jesper Svensson
- 12:00 pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman
- 12:10 pm: Sami Valimaki, Elis Smylie, Keita Nakajima
- 12:20 pm: Maverick McNealy, Jacques Kruyswijk, Marcel Siem
- 12:30 pm: Daniel Brown, Richard Mansell, Justin Thomas
- 12:40 pm: Corey Conners, Jacob Bridgeman, Sam Burns
- 12:50 pm: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Padraig Harrington
- 13:00 pm: Daniel Berger, Connor Syme, Samuel Stevens
- 13:10 pm: Thomas Detry, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sam Bairstow
- 13:20 pm: Henrik Norlander, Martin Couvra, Luke Clanton
- 13:30 pm: Dale Whitnell, Ryan Gerard, Byeong Hun An