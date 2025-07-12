2025 Genesis Scottish Open R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at the Renaissance Club?

The third round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will be played under dry and comfortable conditions at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. According to forecasts for Saturday, players can expect a calm start to the day with clearing skies, followed by bright sunshine and mild temperatures as the round progresses.

Favorable conditions are anticipated throughout the day, with little to no chance of rain and steady winds keeping the course consistent. Here’s a closer look at the weather outlook for Round 3 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:

Morning

Temperature: 27°C

Conditions: Decreasing clouds

Wind: S at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 63%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 57%

Visibility: 8 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 28°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Wind: WSW at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h

Humidity: 54%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 17°C

Conditions: Mainly clear

Wind: W at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h

Humidity: 76%

Dew Point: 15°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km

With sunshine and calm winds dominating the forecast, Saturday sets up nicely for a strong moving day at The Renaissance Club.

What is the prize money for the Genesis Scottish Open?

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open gave fans one of the most memorable moments of the season when Scotland’s own Robert MacIntyre secured victory with a clutch birdie on the final hole. His 22-foot putt dropped in front of an elated home crowd, sparking celebrations across the country. The win marked his second PGA Tour title of the year.

Now, MacIntyre returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, where a world-class field has assembled for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event. This year’s players are competing for a $9 million purse, with the champion set to earn $1.575 million. Here is the final payout for the Genesis Scottish Open:

1: $1.575 million

2: $985,500

3: $590,850

4: $441,000

5: $373,500

6: $322,200

7: $287,550

8: $253,800

9: $233,100

10: $213,300

11: $197,100

12: $182,250

13: $168,300

14: $155,700

15: $148,500

16: $141,300

17: $134,100

18: $126,900

19: $120,150

20: $113,850

21: $107,550

22: $102,600

23: $97,650

24: $92,700

25: $87,750

26: $82,800

27: $80,100

28: $77,400

29: $74,700

30: $72,000

31: $69,300

32: $66,600

33: $63,900

34: $61,425

35: $58,950

36: $56,475

37: $54,450

38: $52,650

39: $50,850

40: $49,050

41: $47,250

42: $45,450

43: $43,650

44: $41,850

45: $40,050

46: $38,250

47: $36,450

48: $34,830

49: $33,300

50: $32,040

51: $30,870

52: $29,700

53: $28,620

54: $27,540

55: $27,000

56: $26,460

57: $25,920

58: $25,380

59: $24,840

60: $24,300

61: $23,760

62: $23,220

63: $22,680

64: $22,140

65: $21,600

66: $19,800

67: $19,620

68: $19,440

69: $19,260

70: $19,080

71: $18,900

72: $18,720

73: $18,540

74: $18,360

75: $18,180

76: $18,000

77: $17,820

78: $17,640

79: $17,460

80: $17,280

