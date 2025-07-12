2025 Genesis Scottish Open R3 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at the Renaissance Club?

The third round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open will be played under dry and comfortable conditions at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. According to forecasts for Saturday, players can expect a calm start to the day with clearing skies, followed by bright sunshine and mild temperatures as the round progresses.
Favorable conditions are anticipated throughout the day, with little to no chance of rain and steady winds keeping the course consistent. Here’s a closer look at the weather outlook for Round 3 of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open:
Morning
Temperature: 27°C
Conditions: Decreasing clouds
Wind: S at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h
Humidity: 63%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 57%
Visibility: 8 km
Afternoon
Temperature: 28°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny
Wind: WSW at 15 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 30 km/h
Humidity: 54%
Dew Point: 16°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 11%
Visibility: 10 km
Evening
Temperature: 17°C
Conditions: Mainly clear
Wind: W at 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: Up to 22 km/h
Humidity: 76%
Dew Point: 15°C
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 11%
Visibility: 10 km
With sunshine and calm winds dominating the forecast, Saturday sets up nicely for a strong moving day at The Renaissance Club.
What is the prize money for the Genesis Scottish Open?
The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open gave fans one of the most memorable moments of the season when Scotland’s own Robert MacIntyre secured victory with a clutch birdie on the final hole. His 22-foot putt dropped in front of an elated home crowd, sparking celebrations across the country. The win marked his second PGA Tour title of the year.
Now, MacIntyre returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, where a world-class field has assembled for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event. This year’s players are competing for a $9 million purse, with the champion set to earn $1.575 million. Here is the final payout for the Genesis Scottish Open:
1: $1.575 million
2: $985,500
3: $590,850
4: $441,000
5: $373,500
6: $322,200
7: $287,550
8: $253,800
9: $233,100
10: $213,300
11: $197,100
12: $182,250
13: $168,300
14: $155,700
15: $148,500
16: $141,300
17: $134,100
18: $126,900
19: $120,150
20: $113,850
21: $107,550
22: $102,600
23: $97,650
24: $92,700
25: $87,750
26: $82,800
27: $80,100
28: $77,400
29: $74,700
30: $72,000
31: $69,300
32: $66,600
33: $63,900
34: $61,425
35: $58,950
36: $56,475
37: $54,450
38: $52,650
39: $50,850
40: $49,050
41: $47,250
42: $45,450
43: $43,650
44: $41,850
45: $40,050
46: $38,250
47: $36,450
48: $34,830
49: $33,300
50: $32,040
51: $30,870
52: $29,700
53: $28,620
54: $27,540
55: $27,000
56: $26,460
57: $25,920
58: $25,380
59: $24,840
60: $24,300
61: $23,760
62: $23,220
63: $22,680
64: $22,140
65: $21,600
66: $19,800
67: $19,620
68: $19,440
69: $19,260
70: $19,080
71: $18,900
72: $18,720
73: $18,540
74: $18,360
75: $18,180
76: $18,000
77: $17,820
78: $17,640
79: $17,460
80: $17,280