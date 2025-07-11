Michael Kim questions 'Renaissance hate' after decent Genesis Scottish Open start

Following the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Michael Kim said he couldn't understand the criticism of the Renaissance Club. The popular golfer praised the course, stating that the links-style setup was one of the best.
On Thursday, July 10, Kim carded a 1-under 69 in the opening round. He was 2-over for the day after 12 holes, but a late surge with an eagle and a birdie helped him finish under par.
After the first day of action at the Renaissance Club, the 31-year-old golfer shared his thoughts on the venue.
"How many random links courses would you play before a random TPC course lol?" he wrote. "Links golf (even renaissance) is the best. (I don’t really understand the renaissance hate tbh. Not the greatest, not the worst)"
"I do think TPC sawgrass, Scottsdale, River highlands are pretty solid courses (in tournament conditions)," he added.
He further stated
"Let’s not be sad for what could be. Let’s be happy that the worlds best are competing at a links course for two weeks in a row. One of the best parts about the PGATOUR/DP partnership. (How did I do Jay? Brian? 😂)"
Michael Kim is currently five strokes behind the leaders, Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sepp Straka, and Victor Perez. Matti Schmid is tied for fifth with three others, one stroke back.
Kim is paired alongside Sam Stevens and Jordan Gumberg for the second round. The trio will tee off on Friday, July 11, at 2 am ET from the tenth tee.
Michael Kim's hole-by-hole scorecard at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 1
Here's a look at the hole-by-hole scorecard of Michael Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 1:
- Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 3 (Par 5): 5 (E)
- Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 (E)
- Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (E)
- Hole 9 (Par 3): 3 (E)
- OUT: 35 (E)
- Hole 10 (Par 5): 5 (+1)
- Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 (+2)
- Hole 12 (Par 3): 4 (E)
- Hole 13 (Par 4): 2 (E)
- Hole 14 (Par 3): 3 (E)
- Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (-1)
- Hole 16 (Par 5): 4 (-1)
- Hole 17 (Par 3): 3 (-1)
- Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (-1)
- IN: 34 (-1)
- Total: 69 (-1)