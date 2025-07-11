Michael Kim questions 'Renaissance hate' after decent Genesis Scottish Open start

Following the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Michael Kim said he couldn't understand the criticism of the Renaissance Club. The popular golfer praised the course, stating that the links-style setup was one of the best.

Ad

On Thursday, July 10, Kim carded a 1-under 69 in the opening round. He was 2-over for the day after 12 holes, but a late surge with an eagle and a birdie helped him finish under par.

After the first day of action at the Renaissance Club, the 31-year-old golfer shared his thoughts on the venue.

"How many random links courses would you play before a random TPC course lol?" he wrote. "Links golf (even renaissance) is the best. (I don’t really understand the renaissance hate tbh. Not the greatest, not the worst)"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I do think TPC sawgrass, Scottsdale, River highlands are pretty solid courses (in tournament conditions)," he added.

He further stated

"Let’s not be sad for what could be. Let’s be happy that the worlds best are competing at a links course for two weeks in a row. One of the best parts about the PGATOUR/DP partnership. (How did I do Jay? Brian? 😂)"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Kim is currently five strokes behind the leaders, Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sepp Straka, and Victor Perez. Matti Schmid is tied for fifth with three others, one stroke back.

Kim is paired alongside Sam Stevens and Jordan Gumberg for the second round. The trio will tee off on Friday, July 11, at 2 am ET from the tenth tee.

Michael Kim's hole-by-hole scorecard at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 1

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole scorecard of Michael Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Round 1:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 2 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 3 (Par 5): 5 (E)

5 (E) Hole 4 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 5 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 6 (Par 3): 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 7 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 8 (Par 4): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 9 (Par 3): 3 (E)

3 (E) OUT: 35 (E)

35 (E) Hole 10 (Par 5): 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 (+2)

5 (+2) Hole 12 (Par 3): 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 13 (Par 4): 2 (E)

2 (E) Hole 14 (Par 3): 3 (E)

3 (E) Hole 15 (Par 4): 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Hole 16 (Par 5): 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Hole 17 (Par 3): 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 18 (Par 4): 4 (-1)

4 (-1) IN: 34 (-1)

34 (-1) Total: 69 (-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More