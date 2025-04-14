Amanda Balionis spends ‘one more morning’ at the Augusta National

Amanda Balionis shared an update of herself filming content for CBS News at Augusta National a day after the first major of the year ended. She spent the entire week covering the Masters, which was won by Rory McIlroy. It was a fantastic event which came down to the wire. Meanwhile, Balionis is still wrapping the event up on Monday morning.

The CBS reporter recently appeared on the final episode of Mornings at the Masters at Augusta National alongside Matt Ryan, Hally Leadbetter, and Roger Steele. The reporter shared on Instagram that she was filming more content for CBS on April 14.

Balionis posted a photo of the camera and crew, along with which she highlighted that the recording was taking place early in the morning at 7:38 a.m. She captioned the story:

"One more morning at The Masters with @cbsnews"

Amanda Balionis' new IG story on being at Augusta National for one more day (Image Via: IG @balionis)

Along with this, she shared a post of herself in front of the camera with the caption:

"Talking Masters and making space jokes... Happy Monday!"

Amanda Balionis shooting at Augusta National (Image Via: IG @balionis)

Amanda Balionis was always on point, playing a crucial role in CBS' coverage of The Masters 2025. She also interviewed the two most likely winners of the event, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, just before the final round kicked off. After McIlroy's win, Balionis hailed it as a historic moment.

Amanda Balionis feels Bryson DeChambeau is a lot like Tiger Woods

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis made an appearance on the Mornings at the Masters ahead of the final round at Augusta National. There, she spoke about how Bryson DeChambeau reminded her of Tiger Woods in his prime. This comparison was based on the observations she had made over the last 12 months.

Balionis explained and claimed that DeChambeau uses the adrenaline and appreciation of the crowd to his advantage. While other golfers try to avoid it in order to focus on their next shot, Bryson uses it to improve his game. Balionis believes that before DeChambeau, only Woods had done something like that.

She explained on the show:

"Bryson is embracing the chaos, the adrenaline, and he's doing it in a way that is maybe part of NFL player and part of WWE wrestler. Like this man slips into the game day persona and he has figured out a way to take the chaos and take the pressure and take what the patrons are giving him and used it to his advantage and use it for momentum."

DeChambeau was in contention at The Masters going into the final day, but ultimately had to settle for a T5 finish.

