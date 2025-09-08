Amanda Balionis steps out in $670 jacket and shorts for Sunday outing

Amanda Balionis spent her weekend cheering for San Diego Wave FC in a soccer game, showing off a stylish outfit. The American sports journalist has been enjoying some time off since the completion of the regular golf season.Balionis shared a snap of her outfit on her Instagram story on Sunday. She cropped out her face and shared the links for the outfit in the caption. She wore a Koda cropped denim jacket, worth around $395 on L’Agence.com. The pine-colored jacket has three-quarter sleeves and is made of premium all-cotton denim. It features patch pockets and a rivet button closure.She styled it with Damira shorts, worth around $275 on L’Agence.com. The classic pine-colored shorts are ultra high-waisted and made of cotton blend poplin. They have side pockets and back welt pockets.Amanda Balionis steps out in $670 jacket and shorts for a Sunday outing/@balionisUnderneath the jacket, Balionis wore a simple white top. She opted for white sneakers, carried a transparent sling bag, and completed the look with minimal jewelry.Amanda Balionis was last seen covering the first AWS Live at the Tour Championship last month. The 2025 regular PGA Tour season concluded on August 24 with the completion of the Tour Championship held at the East Lake Golf Club. Tommy Fleetwood won his maiden Tour event in Atlanta.Amanda Balionis watches the Dolphins vs Colts game on SundayIn another Instagram story on Sunday, Amanda Balionis shared a picture of her television while watching an NFL game. She tuned in to watch the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts' season-opening event.&quot;Hell yes to Sundays looking like this for foreseeable future button,&quot; she wrote.Amanda Balionis watches the Dolphins vs Colts game on Sunday/@balionisThe Colts dominated the game and defeated the Dolphins 33-8. They will next face the Denver Broncos in the second week of the season.Amanda Balionis had shared her excitement for the new NFL season last month. On August 29, she shared a few pictures on her Instagram account, congratulating Breitling for becoming the timepiece partner of the NFL. She penned a long caption that read:&quot;A massive congratulations to @breitling on becoming the official timepiece partner of the @nfl 🔥 It was an honor to share the stage with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern, @mariataylor , Boomer Esiason, and @breitling_usa President Thierry Prissert to talk about how it all came together—and what it means for fans and the NFL moving forward&quot;.&quot;The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the Breitling event, Balionis wore an all-black outfit. Notably, aside from golf, she also covers college football and the NFL for CBS.