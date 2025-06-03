Amanda Balionis styles a navy-colored shirt as she flaunts her summer essentials in latest IG post

Amanda Balionis covered the 2025 Memorial Tournament for CBS Sports. She recently shared snaps of her outfits while reporting on air on Instagram, where she has over 352 thousand followers.

The golf reporter shared a series of images along with the link to her ShopLTK page displaying alternative look-alike garments that she calls "summer work essentials." Among her outfits, one specific look stood out to her fans the most.

Here's a look at Balionis's outfit from the 2025 Memorial Tournament (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis shares a look from the 2025 Memorial Tournament (Image via Instagram @balionis)

Amanda Balionis styled a navy-colored V-neckline blouse with flowy straight-cut cream-toned pants. She completed the look with white sneakers and accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets and a matching necklace. The Puppies and Golf founder stunned in her signature wavy bob.

She shared another look that had a more formal appeal. Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' summer work outfit (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis shares her summer work outfit (Image via Instagram @balionis)

Balionis paired a white lace blouse with fitted tan colored pants. The social media sensation wore the same jewelry as the previous look. Her black belt with a gold buckle tied the look together perfectly.

Amanda Balionis makes Scottie Scheffler "emotional"

Scottie Scheffler made history at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He became the second player in the history of golf to have won the prestigious event twice, after Tiger Woods accomplished the feat from 1999 to 2001.

In the post-tournament press conference, Amanda Balionis highlighted Scheffler's wife, Meredith's, unwavering support. She drew similarities between Meredith and Barbara Nicklaus, who was honored at the Memorial Tournament.

She said (via The Mirror):

"Watching you and Meredith and Bennett, it makes me think - we've been talking about Barbara Nicklaus all week this week and how she made so much of Jack's career possible with her support. Talk about what this balance looks like and the support Meredith provides that allows you to be the best father, husband you can be while also being the number one player in the world."

Scottie Scheffler, with his son, Bennett, in his arms, was moved by Balionis' comments. He replied (via The Mirror):

"You're really trying to make me emotional now. I mean, my wife is my biggest supporter. She's my best friend."

Scheffler went on to stand by Balionis' words and express his gratitude to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. The CBS broadcaster also lauded the Scheffler family for their heartwarming dynamic as the World's No. 1 golfer continues to dominate men's professional golf.

