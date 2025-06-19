Amanda Balionis takes fans behind the scenes on her travel from NYC to the 2025 Travelers Championship

Amanda Balionis is currently at the Travelers Championship, covering the event for CBS Sports. She returned to her regular schedule after some time off last week while NBC took over coverage. Balionis started in New York City and made her way to TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

She started out doing some putting in Central Park and arrived at the venue before today's tee times began. On Instagram, the reporter took the chance to share everything that transpired between those two stops.

At 8:00 am in New York City, Balionis walked around the city to experience life as a tourist for a bit. She stopped at Puppies and Golf NYC, an animal shelter. She shared this on her Instagram story, and it's not the first animal shelter she's sought to support.

On her way, she stopped for coffee and pilates before moving on. By 10:00 am, she was at the animal shelter where she met 'the goodest boys' and 'the goodest girls'. By 12:30, she was done with her trip and headed back to prepare for the journey to Connecticut.

Traffic forced her to leave earlier than she wanted, but Balionis was in the car on her way at 2:30. She had to do her makeup in the car, but before that, she had several Zoom meetings and phone calls to attend.

At 6:30, she arrived and "pretty much immediately" went on stage to do a panel ahead of the PGA Tour tournament this weekend. Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas were part of this panel as well. Finally, at 8:30, she had dinner with her mother, and with that, she ended her mini-vlog.

Amanda Balionis returns to action after week off

This time last week, Amanda Balionis was not preparing for another busy weekend tournament. The US Open was underway, where Bryson DeChambeau was defending his title, but Balionis was not present for the same.

Amanda Balionis is back at it this week (Image via Imagn)

CBS Sports covered the Masters and the PGA Championship, but NBC took over the reins for the US Open. That meant that CBS reporters, like Amanda Balionis, had the week off.

The golf reporter went to the beach during her time off, where she enjoyed karaoke, drinks, food, friendship, travel, and some golf. She posted one photo of the US Open on her screen, signaling that even while she was away, she couldn't avoid the biggest tournament of the month.

However, she missed covering an interesting event as the golf course at Oakmont was difficult, and JJ Spaun was the only player to finish below par. Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut, and Scottie Scheffler tied for seventh while a rain delay interrupted the final round.

Now, Balionis is back in action at the Travelers Championship, where Scheffler headlines the field once again. She'll likely do a lot of interviews with players this weekend, both on and off the course.

