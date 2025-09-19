Amanda Balionis shared a glimpse of her on-air entertainment on social media. The American sports journalist is busy covering the NFL as the new season started earlier this month. She wrapped up her golf regular season schedule in July with the completion of the Wyndham Championship.Balionis shared a picture from her flight on Instagram on Thursday, giving a glimpse of her screen showing a Miami Dolphins NFL game. She posted the picture with a caption that read:“The best kind of in-air entertainment&quot;Amanda Balionis teases her 'best kind of on-air entertainment' on flight back from Pebble Beach/@balionisAmanda Balionis was traveling back from Pebble Beach. She attended the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. She shared glimpses of her outing through posts on Instagram earlier this week and summed up her experience with a heartfelt caption.&quot;As a Pittsburgh girl, almost nothing fills my soul up more than getting to call an AFC North rivalry game. Both teams came into week 2 mad, but it was Baltimore who executed the game plan on both sides of the ball. The defense was stout, the offense caught fire in the 2nd half and that Bills loss from week 1 is all of a sudden a little easier to swallow,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor her NFL outing, Amanda Balionis wore a maroon top paired with blue denim pants and white shoes. The Ravens had a tough start to the new season, losing against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but they bounced back impressively against the Browns with a 41-17 victory.Amanda Balionis shares her early morning &quot;crossover talks&quot;In another Instagram story on Thursday, Amanda Balionis shared a picture of her early morning routine. She posted a snap of her laptop with a video of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley playing on it, and in the caption, she wrote:“Up early for some Ryder Cup/NFL crossover talk.”Amanda Balionis shares her early morning &quot;crossover talks&quot;/@balionisThe 2025 Ryder Cup is just around the corner. This year, the biennial tournament is scheduled to take place at Bethpage Golf Club in New York, where Team USA will be looking to win on home soil while Team Europe will aim to defend their title. The tournament will be held from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28.For this year's Ryder Cup, Scottie Scheffler has secured his spot in the U.S. team along with JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau, while the remaining captain's picks include Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Sam Burns.The six auto-qualifiers for the Europe team are Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton. Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jon Rahm are the captain's picks.