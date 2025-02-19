Amanda Balionis tests her photography skills amid a break in schedule

CBS Sports journalist Amanda Balionis enjoyed her time at the beachside while taking a break from her packed schedule this week. She is active on social media and regularly posts about her golf outings and vacations.

While taking a break from work, the avid traveler posted a snap and a video on her Instagram story, flaunting her photography skills. The clip was of the sun from the location with the caption:

"Home"

Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

The golf analyst's snap was of her enjoying the view. She wore a brown outfit paired with a white hat.

Screengrab of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story/@balionis

Earlier this month before the WM Phoenix Open, Amanda Balionis posted pictures of her time at Camelback Mountain. Dressed in a grey crop top with blue pants and a white hat, she shared her excitement for the tournament in the caption:

"It’s good to be (camel)back for the @wmphoenixopen 🐫 one of my favorite traditions is knocking out this hike before the madness begins this weekend. balance or whatever 😂"

Following the WM Phoenix Open, the American shared another post:

"All green everything at the Greenest Show on Grass ⛳️💚 A special thank you to @wastemanagement and the Thunderbirds for an amazing @wmphoenixopen. What you all do for the community and environment is incredible. Already counting down the days until the next one."

This week, PGA Tour players will compete at the 2025 Mexico Open. The tournament will begin with its first round on Thursday, February 20, and will conclude on Sunday, February 23.

Amanda Balionis shares her memorable outing at Torrey Pines

Amanda Balionis covered last week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. The tournament was held from February 13 to 16. Following the competition, she took to her Instagram to share pictures with professional golfers, reflecting on her experience at the event.

The pictures included those with tournament winner Ludvig Åberg, runner-up Maverick McNealy, and Scottie Scheffler, along with a video, captioned:

"What a week. What a field. What a host. What a finish 🤩 Ludvig Aberg told me he’s a leaderboard watcher from start to finish and knew he had to get to -12 to get it done. He caught fire on the back nine and did exactly that. What a story of redemption after being knocked out the tournament at this course just a few weeks ago due to sickness 💯"

The Genesis Invitational was a signature PGA Tour event, where Åberg registered a one-stroke win over McNealy. Scheffler finished in a tie for third place with Patrick Rodgers.

