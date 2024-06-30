Amanda Balionis turns out to be a millionaire as the golf reporter’s CBS salary and net worth emerges

Amanda Balionis is one of the most well-known faces in the golfing world. She's the leading broadcaster on CBS for the PGA Tour and is present for most of the PGA Tour events as a broadcaster. Apart from golf, the 39-year-old broadcaster has covered significant NFL and college football games as well.

Hence, she receives a significant amount of salary from CBS, as she's now a full-time member of their team. According to IrishStar, Balionis receives an annual salary ranging from $40,000-140,000 and is estimated to have a net worth of around $1 million.

Amanda Balionis has been in the broadcasting industry for over a decade and has covered multiple sports. Hence, her salary might be on the higher end of this scale. There are several other broadcasters on CBS for the PGA Tour, but Balionis is the most senior and one of the main broadcasters.

However, she ensures that others receive equal opportunity and appreciates their work. During the 2024 PGA Championship, she posted an appreciation post on Instagram for her teammates.

"One last post from Valhalla. Couldn’t ask for a better team or better friends to make the best job in the world also the most fun. The time, effort and hours put in behind-the-scenes to bring this Championship to life is insane. I’m forever grateful to be a small part of the greatest teams that consistently churn out an unmatched viewing experience."

When did Amanda Balionis start her broadcasting career?

Amanda Balionis was born on June 20, 1985 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated in 2008 from Hofstra University, majoring in broadcast journalism. Immediately after receiving her degree, she started working for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks, covering high school games.

In 2011, she got her first breakthrough when she moved to the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter, creating and handling content on their website. After working with them for over five years, she switched to Callaway Golf as a digital reporter.

However, this association didn't last too long, as she switched to CBS in 2017 and covered various golf tournaments that season. By 2018, Balionis became an integral part of the CBS team, and the association continues flourishing.

Apart from golf, Amanda Balionis is an immense dog lover and runs a non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf. The vision of this organization is to facilitate connections between rescue dogs and humans to provide healing and emotional benefits.

Meanwhile, even though she's active on social media, Amanda Balionis likes to keep her personal life private. Hence, not much is known about her relationship status.