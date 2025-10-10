Amanda Balionis wishes her fans a ‘happy Friday’ as she enjoys her beverage by the beach

Amanda Balionis is taking a break from her busy broadcasting schedule and enjoying some time by the ocean. After spending 19 weeks covering golf, the CBS Sports reporter shifted to NFL sideline duties, but the weekend gave her a chance to relax.

On October 10, she shared a moment on her Instagram story, enjoying her ‘java’ coffee by the beach and adding a “Happy Friday” sticker to her post.

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis)

Her break comes as CBS airs only one regional NFL game on certain weekends, giving Balionis some downtime compared to Fox’s full schedule of early and late afternoon games.

The downtime also coincides with her recovery from a spinal issue. Balionis recently revealed that a scan in New York confirmed she has a bilateral herniated disc at the C7 level, with pain limited to her left side.

“We did another round of steroids. That helped so much. And also, my schedule has slowed down a lot, thank the Lord, because I think that was absolutely adding to all of this,” she said.

Amanda Balionis said the break from her busy schedule has been necessary for both her physical and mental health. She hasn’t worked out for a month and stressed how important it is to listen to your body when dealing with pain or injuries.

The past month has been especially tough, as she has also been dealing with a pinched nerve caused by a vertebra or disc in the upper part of her spine at the C4/C5 level. In September, she shared that the problem had been causing her ongoing concern.

Amanda Balionis talks about waking from work-related nightmares

Amanda Balionis recently revealed that she still dreams about work even on her days off. On October 6, she posted on Instagram about a nightmare where she was covering an NFL game but had completely forgotten to prepare for one of the teams.

She said she woke up in a sweat and added a poll asking fans if they have had similar work-related dreams. Her caption read:

“Every time I have a weekend off I have a horrific work nightmare this one? Was covering an NFL game and completely forgot to prepare for one of the teams. Like knew 0 about them. Woke up in a full sweat. Happy Monday!"

She began her career in sports broadcasting in 2008, covering high school sports and working with MSG Networks. She joined the PGA Tour in 2011, signed with Callaway Golf in 2016, and became a full-time CBS Sports reporter in 2018.

