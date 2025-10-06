Amanda Balionis reveals a "horrific nightmare" that led to her waking up in a "full sweat"

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the NFL season for CBS. She has been seen on the field for multiple games, and interestingly, she recently took a week break from coverage. What should have been a peaceful weekend turned into a nightmare for Balionis, which she even shared on Instagram.The reporter revealed in an Instagram story on October 6 that she had a big nightmare regarding her work on Monday morning. She even told her fans that anytime she is off from work, she has these kinds of nightmares. Balionis also revealed that she had a dream about covering an NFL game, but not being prepared for one of the teams.Balionis even claimed that she woke up all sweaty after this nightmare. She also added a poll in her IG story for the fans to see if they had similar kinds of nightmares on their off days. The caption in the story read,&quot;A tradition unlike any other: every time I have a weekend off I have a horrific work nightmare this one? Was covering an NFL game and completely forgot to prepare for one of the teams. Like knew O about them. Woke up in a full sweat. Happy Monday!&quot;Talking more about her Instagram story, here's a look at it:Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)Aside from that, Balionis also shared a sneak peek at her peaceful Sunday on her Instagram story. On October 5, the CBS reporter said that she was watching Black Rabbit and thanked everyone who suggested she watch the series. She remarked that, while the series is a little stressing, it is still enjoyable. The caption to the story read,&quot;Shoutout to everyone who recommended Black Rabbit- so stressful but so good.&quot;Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)Aside from that, Amanda Balionis recently announced her return to golf in a new event that will take place this November.Amanda Balionis is all prepared to headline Tito's Shorties ClassicThe Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyThe Tito's Shorties Classic is an event sponsored by Tito's (the vodka brand), and it is hosted at Butler Pitch &amp; Putt in Austin, Texas. It is actually regarded as a fun golf event in which the fun putt component of the game is played. This year's event is planned to take place in November, and Amanda Balionis will host.The event's official Instagram page even confirmed this with a reel, and the description said,&quot;The @titosvodka Shorties Classic is back this November! Hosted by @balionis. Stay tuned in the upcoming weeks for player announcements, ticket sales, and some other surprises! #ad&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Amanda Balionis informed that the event will take place on November 29 and is one of her favorite events of the year.