"I'll miss her" - Amanda Balionis reacts to the death of Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena

Amanda Balionis is soaking in all the Ryder Cup drama as she spends time at Bethpage Black. However, the Broadcast Journalist recently encountered devastating news on the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup.In the beginning of this week, Jake Knapp lost his girlfriend, Makena White. One of White's friends shared this heartbreaking news via a post from the former's Instagram profile. In the caption of the post, Makena's friend shared a heartfelt note, honoring the former's passing.&quot;Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie. Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special...&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis did not shy away from pouring her heart out in the comment section of this Instagram post. The CBS reporter talked about meeting White last year. Apart from praising Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Balionis wrote in her comment:&quot;Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many 💛💛...&quot;Screenshot from Balionis' comment under White's post / Source: @makenawhite91 on InstagramAmanda Balionis has been one of Knapp's supporters. Back in June, the PGA Tour pro was all set to play in the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Before the round started, Balionis hinted that Knapp could be a potential winner since he could be in the 'exact right zone'. It's worth noting that the journalist shared some friendly rapport with Knapp's girlfriend as well.When Amanda Balionis responded to Jake Knapp's girlfriend's social media questionThis year, Balionis was spotted at Detroit Golf Club for the weekend's rounds of the 2025 Rocket Classic. On June 28, Saturday, the journalist interviewed Knapp, who was in contention. Knapp's girlfriend, White, posted a clip of this interview session on her Instagram story. However, she had an unusual request for the 39-year-old journalist. Makena White wrote in the caption:&quot;Ask him if he has a crush on me @balionis&quot;In response to her request, Amanda Balionis had a pretty crisp answer. The CBS Golf journalist reposted White's story and wrote in the caption:&quot;Took all of my self control not to ask about the mandatory toast consumption.&quot;Take a look at Balionis' Instagram story here:Screenshot from Balionis' story / Source: @balionis on InstagramWhite has always been an ardent supporter of her boyfriend's golfing journey. She has often posted on this regard on her Instagram and X. Knapp made it to the headlines this year after carding 59 in the opening round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic. After the golfer's incredible feat at Palm Beach Gardens, White embraced him and the duo celebrated with a kiss.