  How did Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena die? All the details we know so far

How did Jake Knapp's girlfriend Makena die? All the details we know so far

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 26, 2025 18:56 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn
In the midst of all the excitement and expectation for the 2025 Ryder Cup, the golf world is crushed by the death of Jake Knapp's girlfriend, Makena White. One of Makena's friends broke the news, posting an Instagram post on the first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup about what happened.

Makena White was born and raised in Ontario and graduated with a degree in communications and software engineering from McMaster University in 2019. She even had previous expertise in surgical sales, providing equipment to heart and vascular surgeons. On August 11, she even celebrated her two year anniversary with PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp.

Makena White's friend made a large caption on the announcement post about her untimely death, emphasizing how she was one of the nicest people in everyone's life. The caption reads:

"Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie."

The caption also highlighted Makena White's love for everything and her cheerful soul. It read:

"Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."
The caption continued,

"If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot. We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset 💛"
Friends and family shared their grief over the unexpected passing in the comments section of this post.

Amanda Balionis gives her condolences on the death of Jake Knapp's girlfriend

Jake Knapp and Makena White: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Under the comments section of the aforementioned post, the CBS reporter Amanda Balionis expressed her sympathy to Makena White. Balionis said that throughout the golf event broadcast, she and White became good friends and shared many laughs together. The reporter said how she will miss the brightness of such a wonderful spirit.

The comment of Amanda Balionis read,

"Getting to know Makena was one of my favorite parts of this last year. So much laughter, passion and she never met a stranger. I will miss her light… it touched so many💛💛"
Amanda Balionis&#039; comment under Jake Knapp&#039;s girlfriend&#039;s post (Image Credit: Instagram @makenawhite91)
Makena White was seen multiple times with Jake Knapp at PGA tournaments. The duo made headlines last year at the Mexico Open when they shared a kiss following Knapp's impressive victory.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

