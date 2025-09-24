Amanda Balionis poses in $850 leopard print co ord set at Bethpage Black

More than a month ago, Amanda Balionis announced a wrap-up on her duties as a CBS Golf journalist for this year. However, as the Ryder Cup inches closer, she is finally back on the greens.

Ad

With a few days in hand, Team USA and Europe are focusing hard on their practice sessions at Bethpage Black. Apart from the golfers and their fans, Balionis has also set foot on the biennial golf tournament venue in New York. As she posted a series of Instagram stories on Instagram, Amanda Balionis has been spotted with a brand-new outfit.

Today, the Broadcast Journalist sported a leopard-printed co-ord set from Lagence while posing with the Ryder Cup sign at Bethpage Black. The Marla Cropped Jacket and the Saige Shorts are worth $850 if bought together from the brand website. Take a look at the picture shared by Amanda Balionis on her Instagram story:

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from Balionis' outfit check at Bethpage / IG: @balionis

Apart from sporting the co-ord set from Lagence, Balionis was also donning an eye-catching accessory. The CBS reporter was spotted wearing a golden Breitling Navitimer 32. The timepiece features a rose gold frame and a dial embedded with diamond hour markers. Take a look at Amanda Balionis' Instagram story:

Ad

"I might not ever get over my new @breitling_usa Navitimer 😍"

Screenshot from Balionis flaunting her Breitling Navitimer / Source: @balionis on IG

Yesterday, Amanda Balionis was also sharing her luggage packing routine before heading out for Bethpage Black. In a now-deleted Instagram story, the Broadcast Journalist was spotted packing a variety of shoes for wearing with different outfits. She also revealed some outfits for inclement weather conditions, such as raincoats and boots.

Ad

Amanda Balionis backs Xander Schauffele regarding his support for fellow US Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau

After the team practice session on Monday, Xander Schauffele talked about Bryson DeChambeau during his media interactions. The golfer praised the two-time US Open champion and revealed that DeChambeau might be the difference maker in the Ryder Cup. Besides praising the golfer in his statement, Schauffele said:

Ad

"Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays... Bryson's like, this is his arena... If he like views himself as like a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets..."

Yesterday, Amanda Balionis posted a video of this statement on her Instagram story. She also praised the American Ryder Cup squadmates for supporting DeChambeau. In the caption of her Instagram story, she wrote:

Ad

"I'm loving how Team USA is rallying around Bryson and fighting the external narrative. Chemistry and unity are high this year and it's cool to see"

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story about DeChambeau / Source: @balionis on Instagram

Balionis has shown her support for DeChambeau before as well. Back in May, Rory McIlroy denied talking to the media following his driver incident at the 2025 PGA Championship. After DeChambeau had a post-round interview session with her, Balionis appreciated him for taking the time out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More