Amanda Balionis poses in $850 leopard print co ord set at Bethpage Black

More than a month ago, Amanda Balionis announced a wrap-up on her duties as a CBS Golf journalist for this year. However, as the Ryder Cup inches closer, she is finally back on the greens.
With a few days in hand, Team USA and Europe are focusing hard on their practice sessions at Bethpage Black. Apart from the golfers and their fans, Balionis has also set foot on the biennial golf tournament venue in New York. As she posted a series of Instagram stories on Instagram, Amanda Balionis has been spotted with a brand-new outfit.
Today, the Broadcast Journalist sported a leopard-printed co-ord set from Lagence while posing with the Ryder Cup sign at Bethpage Black. The Marla Cropped Jacket and the Saige Shorts are worth $850 if bought together from the brand website. Take a look at the picture shared by Amanda Balionis on her Instagram story:
Apart from sporting the co-ord set from Lagence, Balionis was also donning an eye-catching accessory. The CBS reporter was spotted wearing a golden Breitling Navitimer 32. The timepiece features a rose gold frame and a dial embedded with diamond hour markers. Take a look at Amanda Balionis' Instagram story:
"I might not ever get over my new @breitling_usa Navitimer 😍"
Yesterday, Amanda Balionis was also sharing her luggage packing routine before heading out for Bethpage Black. In a now-deleted Instagram story, the Broadcast Journalist was spotted packing a variety of shoes for wearing with different outfits. She also revealed some outfits for inclement weather conditions, such as raincoats and boots.
Amanda Balionis backs Xander Schauffele regarding his support for fellow US Ryder Cup teammate Bryson DeChambeau
After the team practice session on Monday, Xander Schauffele talked about Bryson DeChambeau during his media interactions. The golfer praised the two-time US Open champion and revealed that DeChambeau might be the difference maker in the Ryder Cup. Besides praising the golfer in his statement, Schauffele said:
"Bryson could be like the difference for us in a strange way from the standpoint of feeding into these fans, the style of golf he plays... Bryson's like, this is his arena... If he like views himself as like a gladiator golfer, this is as good as it gets..."
Yesterday, Amanda Balionis posted a video of this statement on her Instagram story. She also praised the American Ryder Cup squadmates for supporting DeChambeau. In the caption of her Instagram story, she wrote:
"I'm loving how Team USA is rallying around Bryson and fighting the external narrative. Chemistry and unity are high this year and it's cool to see"
Balionis has shown her support for DeChambeau before as well. Back in May, Rory McIlroy denied talking to the media following his driver incident at the 2025 PGA Championship. After DeChambeau had a post-round interview session with her, Balionis appreciated him for taking the time out.