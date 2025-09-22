"Maybe I was born in the wrong era": Amanda Balionis draws inspiration from 70s fashion to celebrate 50 years of the NFL

Amanda Balionis has been spending her last few weeks away from the golf course as she steps into a different role. During her time working as an NFL sideline reporter this week, she stunned in a unique and retro look at Sunday's game.The most recent game was between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. The day was also significant as the NFL celebrated its 50th anniversary. Balionis commemorated the occasion by dressing up in an outfit that was inspired by 1975. While rocking a denim jumpsuit at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the golf analyst stated that she enjoyed wearing the retro look so much that she feels like she was born in the wrong era. She conveyed the message in her caption of her latest Instagram post while also sharing a series of pictures of herself interviewing some important figures. She wrote (via Instagram @balionis): &quot;Thinking maybe I was born in the wrong era because celebrating 1975 and the debut of NFL Today was pretty fun 🤩 The Colts move to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 and this offensive is cooking 🔥&quot;Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' latest post on social media (via Instagram @balionis): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Puppies and Golf founder also praised the Indianapolis Colts for their incredible offensive line this season. The team won 41 to 20 against the Tennessee Titans, who are 0 for 3 so far this season. On the other hand, the Colts have won all three of their games so far.Where did Amanda Balionis get her 1975-inspired outfit from?Amanda Balionis' denim jumpsuit from Sunday's NFL game caught the eyes of several golf and football fans alike. She was stunning in the look from Ramy Brook. The Claudette Fauxe Suede Trim Denim Jumpsuit has the classic yet timeless wide-leg cut, while its V-shaped neckline adds a modern element. The sleeveless garment features detailing made out of faux suede with Ramy Brook's signature buttons. It retails for a whopping $545 on the brand's official website and is also available in select Ramy Brook stores in New York City. Amanda Balionis carried out the look perfectly with an open, wavy hairdo and a natural makeup look. She accessorized with a timeless gold chain around her neck and a classic pair of white sneakers. Later in the day, she gave her fans a breakdown of putting her look together on her Instagram Stories. She gave credit to an entire team of people who helped her stun on the sidelines. As she ordered the jumpsuit from Ramy Brooke, the shipment did not reach her home in time. Instead, she had a friend ship it to her hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. Once Balionis tried on the garment, she realized that they were too long for her legs and requested her friend, who also works closely with Puppies and Golf, to cut the excess fabric off with a pair of scissors.