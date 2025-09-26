PGA golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend Makena White dies, friend shares devastating news

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp, passed away earlier this week. The golfer had been in a relationship with White since August 2023.

Ad

The heartbreaking news of White's death was shared by a friend on her Instagram page. The post mentioned how White was an important part of everybody's lives. It was also stated that in order to honor White's passing, donations could be made to Bruyère Brain Health and Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund. The post on Jake Knapp’s girlfriend's Instagram read:

"...this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week. She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by [her dogs] Nelly and Fergie..."

Ad

Trending

The post was also shared on X (previously Twitter) by NUCLR GOLF. Take a look at the post:

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's X post on Makena White's passing / Source: @NUCLRGOLF on X

Jake Knapp and Makena White made their relationship public after the golfer's win at the Mexico Open in February 2024. Following the Californian pro's maiden success on the PGA Tour, the pair was often spotted together on the golf course.

In February 2025, the golfer made a record at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. Knapp shot 59 in the opening round of this event, becoming the 15th golfer in the history of the PGA Tour to secure a sub-60 total over 18 holes. Fans at Palm Beach Gardens saw White celebrating her boyfriend's achievement with a warm embrace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More