"I think I've just found my routine" – Jake Knapp shares takeaways from second PGA Tour season

PGA Tour pro Jake Knapp is competing in the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities and is in contention going into moving day. After his second round, he revealed that he may have found a playing routine that works for him on the tour.

Knapp turned pro in 2016 and finished 13th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2023, which made him eligible to join the PGA Tour in 2024. Now in his second season on tour, he was asked to share what he has learned so far and he said (via TeeScripts),

"I think I've just found kind of my routine and what sort of works for me week in, week out. Kind of found like the number of events I like to play in a row, maybe the courses I like to play, but for the most part I play just about everything. But yeah, I think mainly my weekly routine, I do a good job sticking to that and just getting myself prepared week in and week out.”

Knapp has teed off in 21 PGA Tour events this year, including the 3M Open. He has had a consistent season so far, with only five missed cuts and eight top-25 finishes.

In April the 31-year-old golfer teed off in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Frankie Capan III and the duo narrowly missed the title by two strokes. While he has yet to claim his first win of the season, Knapp was also in contention at the Rocket Classic where he tied for fourth. Before that, he tied for sixth in the Cognizant Classic.

Should Jake Knapp clinch the 3M Open title on Sunday, the victory will mark his second PGA Tour title.

Jake Knapp says he ‘feels good’ about his game following two bogey-free rounds at the 2025 3M Open

Jake Knapp kicked off his first round at TPC Twin Cities with zero bogeys, five birdies and a powerful eagle on the par-4 15th hole. Keeping up with his bogey-free run, he fired three consecutive birdies and a total of six birdies during his second round.

In his post-round press conference, the California-born golfer was asked to share how he felt after the two rounds and he said,

“Feel good. Feel like I'm kind of doing everything pretty good for the most part. I haven't made too many putts, but yeah, I feel like it's been, you know, kind of mistake free for the most part. I haven't really had to scramble too much. So yeah, it felt pretty easy over the last two days.”

Jake Knapp scored 13-under 129 across 36 holes. Not only did he make the 5-under cut line, he also climbed five spots up the provisional leaderboard and is now in a solo second position.

Thorbjørn Olesen, who is one stroke ahead of Knapp, is in the lead with a score of 14-under.

