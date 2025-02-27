  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jake Knapp
  "PGA Tour is a mess"; "baller": Golf fans divided as Jake Knapp makes history at the 2025 Cognizant Classic

“PGA Tour is a mess”; “baller”: Golf fans divided as Jake Knapp makes history at the 2025 Cognizant Classic

By Ira Deokule
Modified Feb 27, 2025 19:25 GMT
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Jake Knapp at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (Source: Getty)

Jake Knapp recently made history at the 2025 Cognizant Classic by breaking the course and tournament record. He hit a spectacular 59 at the PGA National in his opening round.

Not only did his bogey-free performance set a new course record, but his 59 is one of the lowest scores in PGA Tour history. The league's all-time low record was set by Jim Furyk when he finished his final round at the 2016 Travelers Championship after hitting 58. Knapp came very close to beating that record on Thursday.

NUCLR Golf posted about his incredible achievement on its X account. Fans had divided opinions about the 30-year-old's achievement.

"PGA Tour is a mess…59 on PGA National should NEVER happen, what a joke!!!!"
"Not even 58?" one fan questioned.

However, there were several fans who appreciated Jake Knapp's performance at the 2025 Cognizant Classic this week.

"Baller"
"Unreal," one fan commented.
"Awesomeness," another wrote.
"what a stud," one fan said.

"Just one of those days" - Jake Knapp on his historic course record

Jake Knapp posing with his scorecard and &#039;59&#039; ball at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (Source: Getty)
Jake Knapp posing with his scorecard and '59' ball at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (Source: Getty)

Jake Knapp carved his name in history after his spectacular round of 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic on Thursday. He started his opening round with five birdies and started off what would be an unforgettable day for the golfer.

The only margin left between Knapp and Jim Furyk's all-time record, was the US golfer missing an 18-foot eagle putt. Currently, the golfer has a total score of 12-under after Round 1. Had he nailed that putt, he would have notched his score to 13-under.

Nevertheless, Knapp's performance at PGA National on Thursday was nothing short of astounding. He reflected on his performance saying (via ESPN):

"It's just one of those days where everything was kind of clicking."
He further added:

"I stepped up on the 16 tee and just kind of told my caddie, 'Let's play 2 under in the last three. Let's do what we're supposed to do.'"

Knapp didn't card a single bogey throughout the 18 holes in Round 1 of 2025 Cognizant Classic. At the time of writing he is leading the standings in the ongoing round on Thursday. Daniel Berger, Sami Valimaki, and Russell Henley are trailing him at T2 with a total score of 8-under.

Although Knapp wasn't able to tie with Jim Furyk's record in the opening round, he will have his sights set on winning the Cognizant Classic this week.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
हिन्दी