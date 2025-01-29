Jim Furyk named Vice Captain for Keegan Bradley’s team at Bethpage

Keegan Bradley has officially named Jim Furyk to his captain's staff for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this year. Bradley, who took over for Zach Johnson after being snubbed from the team the year before, is slowly but surely filling out his assistants.

He joins three existing vice-captains, and brings more leadership experience to the table. Kevin Kisner, Brandt Snedeker, and Webb Simpson were all announced as part of the leadership group before Furyk.

Furyk nearly named Bradley his vice-captain at the Presidents Cup. In fact, Bradley was in line to be added as a vice-captain until he played his way onto the roster with a win at the BMW Championship. Now, Furyk, who won't be playing his way onto the Ryder Cup team, is having the favor repaid.

Bradley said of Furyk's nomination via CBS Sports:

"Having Jim as a member of our leadership team is a huge advantage for us moving forward. I had the privilege of playing for him in last year's President's Cup, and his exceptional leadership, unwavering demeanor and wealth of experience made a huge impression on all of us. He knows what it takes to succeed in Ryder Cups, and I cannot wait to work alongside him as we prepare for Bethpage Black."

The American played the Ryder Cup nine times in a row from 1997 to 2014. Bradley has officially left the door open for more captains, which may prove to be a wise endeavor.

Keegan Bradley has finished in the top 15 three times to start 2025 and could be a candidate to be both captain and player next fall. He's up to world number 11, so he's trending towards a player spot.

If he does decide to play, he'll need a lot of vice-captains to lean on while he is on the course. If they're named, they will be added at a later date.

Jim Furyk opens up on Keegan Bradley adding him to Ryder Cup staff

Jim Furyk just captained the United States to a win at the Presidents Cup last fall. Now, he'll try to help captain the US team with Keegan Bradley to another win at the Ryder Cup in New York this year. The Americans were thumped at Marco Simone in 2023.

Keegan Bradley named Jim Furyk a vice-captain (Image via Imagn)

Furyk said via CBS Sports:

"I am truly honored to be chosen as one of Keegan's Vice Captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup. There is nothing in our game quite like the experience of representing the U.S. in the Ryder Cup. I'm excited to work closely with Keegan, who brings incredible passion and leadership, as well as Webb, Brandt and Kevin to help our team re-claim the Cup this September."

The Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in September following the conclusion of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup.

