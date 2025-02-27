Jake Knapp shoots bogey-free 59 in first round of Cognizant Classic

Jake Knapp has just added his name to the history books. During the first round of the Cognizant Classic, the golfer shot 59 for one of the lowest scores in PGA Tour history.

Knapp began his day with an impressive streak of five birdies, and that's when he began to suspect he might be having one of those days. Eventually, he did conclude one of those days with a historic round and a lead at the tournament.

The Tour's all-time scoring record is 58, which was set by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. No one else has ever broken 58, though Knapp came close.

The golfer had an eagle putt that was just over 18 feet that he narrowly missed. Had he made it, he'd be 13 under and have tied Furyk. As it stands, he is still the 15th player in history to shoot below 60 in a round of golf on the PGA Tour.

Jake Knapp addresses historic 59 at Cognizant Classic

Jake Knapp had one of those days, and he admitted as much after the round was over. Knapp broke out last year with a win at the Mexico Open, but he might've just had his best round ever.

Jake Knapp was close to a record 58 score (Image via Imagn)

He said via ESPN of his 59 score in the Cognizant Classic opener:

"It's just one of those days where everything was kind of clicking."

He came close to tying the scoring record, and that was absolutely something he was trying to do. Knapp said he and his caddie knew what was at stake and tried to go for it.

"I stepped up on the 16 tee and just kind of told my caddie, 'Let's play 2 under in the last three. Let's do what we're supposed to do," Jake Knapp said.

Knapp's historic round gave him the lead over Daniel Berger, who said:

"I thought I played well. But then someone shot 59."

Berger shot bogey-free through all 18 holes, but so did Knapp. It's difficult to compete with such a historic round, but these two will have three more rounds to settle their differences and decide the outcome of the tournament.

