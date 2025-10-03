  • home icon
  Amanda Balionis rocks $98 black top for Thursday 'date night'

Amanda Balionis rocks $98 black top for Thursday 'date night'

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 03, 2025 00:48 GMT
GOLF: SEP 06 LPGA - Solheim Cup - Source: Getty
Amanda Balionis - Image Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis is taking some time off from a busy schedule of sports reporting. During her downtime, she recently enjoyed an evening out, after which she shared a picture showing off her all-black outfit for the night.

Balionis was dressed in a chic black t-shirt bodysuit made from organic cotton. The $98 top from the brand Fleur du Mal featured a unique corset design and short sleeves.

The golf reporter paired the top with black Levi jeans and a gold buckle belt from Dehanche. She completed the look with brown boots and layered jewelry.

The post’s caption read:

“Obsessed with this outfit for a concert/date night tonight 🤩 Top: @fleurdumalnyc Jeans: @levis Belt: @dehanche_ (@hallyled put me on these belts and they are perfection) Boots: @alexandrebirman”
also-read-trending Trending
Image via Balionis' Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis
Image via Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis has been on the road over the past couple of weeks, shuffling between attending the Ryder Cup and covering NFL games for CBS Sports. She left Bethpage Black one day before the event concluded and headed straight to the NRG Stadium to cover the Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans game.

Afterwards, the 39-year-old sports journalist shared a post informing her Instagram followers that she will be taking some time off to rest and relax. She shared a carousel of pictures taken at a beach and she was captured wearing comfortable clothes as she looked over at the body of water.

In the post’s caption, Amanda Balionis revealed that she had been to eight cities over three weeks. She also wrote that within that period, she attended two golf tournaments and three NFL games and even suffered a herniated disc.

“It’s officially time to shut it down. Feeling grateful, fulfilled, and ready to prioritize some true self-care over the next couple of weeks ❤️ if anyone has any great shows to stream, books to read please drop em! ⬇️,” Balionis wrote.
Amanda Balionis is one of the most popular reporters on CBS Sports. She has worked for Verizon Fios Channel 1, MSG Networks, and the PGA Tour. She joined CBS in 2017 as a part-time golf reporter and moved into a full-time position in 2018.

Amanda Balionis sums up her ‘dream’ Ryder Cup weekend

Just before the Ryder Cup came to an end, Amanda Balionis gave her followers a peek into her New York experience with a highlight reel she described as nothing short of a “dream.”

Balionis’ post was a quick video roundup filled with behind-the-scenes memories and on-course snapshots. It kicked off with Balionis striking a pose in front of the Ryder Cup logo while rocking a chic animal print two-piece. It then cut to clips from her interviews and moments from the tournament at Bethpage Black.

In the post’s caption, the sports reporter wrote:

“A reminder that you can really do more in a New York minute than anywhere else ✨. It was a dream to dive into the @therydercup and all the incredible activations before jumping back into the NFL this weekend.”
Image via Amanda Balionis' Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis
Image via Amanda Balionis’ Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Balionis also got a little reflective. She shared how much golf has shaped her career and personal life. She also thanked the sport for the doors it’s opened and reminded fans that they don’t need to be a professional to find joy and meaning in the game.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More
Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
