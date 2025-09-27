Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season
Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season will see the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, with both teams still looking to record their first wins of the campaign.
After winning the AFC South division last season, the Texans were expected to be at least fairly competitive this year. However, their offense has been inconsistent, as they haven't scored 20 points in any of their games this season.
Meanwhile, the Titans entered the season with minimal expectations. They had the NFL's poorest record in 2024 and selected quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.
Below is a look at the Texans’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will Anderson Jr.
Darrell Taylor
Denico Autry (out)
-
LDT
Mario Edwards Jr.
Tommy Togiai
Kyonte Hamilton (IR)
-
RDT
Sheldon Rankins
Tim Settle Jr.
Folorunso Fatukasi
Kurt Hinish (out)
RDE
Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Dylan Horton
-
WLB
Henry To'oTo'o
Jake Hansen
Jamal Hill
-
MLB
Azeez Al-Shaair
-
-
-
SLB
Christian Harris
E.J. Speed
-
-
LCB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Tremon Smith
-
-
SS
Calen Bullock
Jaylen Reed (IR)
-
-
FS
M.J. Stewart
Zion Childress
Jimmie Ward (out)
-
RCB
Kamari Lassiter
Jaylin Smith (IR)
-
-
NB
Jalen Pitre
Alijah Huzzie (out)
-
-
Below is a look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Ka'imi Fairbairn
-
-
-
P
Tommy Townsend
-
-
-
H
Tommy Townsend
-
-
-
PR
Jaylin Noel
Braxton Berrios
Christian Kirk
-
KR
Jaylin Noel
Tremon Smith
Dameon Pierce
Braxton Berrios
LS
Austin Brinkman
-
-
-
Tennessee Titans depth chart
Below is a look at the Titans’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Cam Ward
Brandon Allen
Will Levis (IR)
-
RB
Tony Pollard
Julius Chestnut
Tyjae Spears (IR)
Kalel Mullings (IR)
WR
Calvin Ridley
Chimere Dike
Treylon Burks (IR)
-
WR
Elic Ayomanor
Van Jefferson
-
-
WR
Tyler Lockett
Bryce Oliver (out)
-
-
TE
Chig Okonkwo
Gunnar Helm
David Martin-Robinson
-
LT
Dan Moore Jr.
Olisaemeka Udoh
-
-
LG
Peter Skoronski
Blake Hance
-
-
C
Lloyd Cushenberry III
Jackson Slater
Corey Levin
-
RG
Kevin Zeitler
Blake Hance
-
-
RT
JC Latham (out)
John Ojukwu
-
-
Below is a look at the Titans’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
Sebastian Joseph-Day
James Lynch
-
NT
Shy Tuttle
T'Vondre Sweat (IR)
-
RDE
Jeffery Simmons
C.J. Ravenell
-
WLB
Dre'Mont Jones
Jihad Ward
-
LLB
Cody Barton
Dorian Mausi
-
RLB
Cedric Gray
James Williams Sr.
Anfernee Orji (IR)
SLB
Arden Key
Oluwafemi Oladejo
Jaylen Harrell
LCB
L'Jarius Sneed
Darrell Baker Jr.
-
SS
Amani Hooker
Quandre Diggs
Mike Brown
FS
Xavier Woods
Kevin Winston Jr.
-
RCB
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Marcus Harris
-
NB
Roger McCreary
Samuel Womack III
-
Below is a look at the Titans’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Joey Slye
-
-
P
Johnny Hekker
-
-
H
Johnny Hekker
-
-
PR
Chimere Dike
Tyler Lockett
-
KR
Chimere Dike
Bryce Oliver (out)
Julius Chestnut
LS
Morgan Cox
-
-
How to watch the Texans vs. Titans Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will square off in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET. The Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 41-20 in Week 3, and the Texans are also still reeling after a 17-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last time out.
The Texans-Titans game will be broadcast live on CBS, but will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV. Play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins, in-game analyst Ross Tucker, and sideline reporter Amanda Balionis will oversee the matchup's broadcast.
Game details:
Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 1:00 P.M. ET
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.