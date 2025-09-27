Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 27, 2025 12:46 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season will see the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, with both teams still looking to record their first wins of the campaign.

After winning the AFC South division last season, the Texans were expected to be at least fairly competitive this year. However, their offense has been inconsistent, as they haven't scored 20 points in any of their games this season.

Meanwhile, the Titans entered the season with minimal expectations. They had the NFL's poorest record in 2024 and selected quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Below, we will take a look at the projected starting lineups of both divisional rivals ahead of their Week 4 matchup.

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans projected starting lineup for Week 4

Houston Texans projected lineup

Houston Texans starting quarterback CJ. Stroud - Source: Imagn
Houston Texans starting quarterback CJ. Stroud - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Texans are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Titans:

PositionStarter
QBC.J. Stroud
RBNick Chubb
WRNico Collins
WRChristian Kirk
WRXavier Hutchinson
TEDalton Schultz
LTAireontae Ersery
LGLaken Tomlinson
CJake Andrews
RGEd Ingram
RTTytus Howard
Below is how the Texans are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Titans:

PositionStarter
LDEWill Anderson Jr.
LDTMario Edwards Jr.
RDTSheldon Rankins
RDEDanielle Hunter
WLBHenry To'oTo'o
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair
SLBChristian Harris
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.
SSCalen Bullock
FSM.J. Stewart
RCBKamari Lassiter
NBJalen Pitre
Below is how the Texans' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Titans:

PositionStarter
PKKa'imi Fairbairn
PTommy Townsend
HTommy Townsend
PRJaylin Noel
KRJaylin Noel
LSAustin Brinkman
Tennessee Titans projected starting lineup

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward - Source: Imagn
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Titans are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Texans:

PositionStarter
QBCam Ward
RBTony Pollard
WRCalvin Ridley
WRElic Ayomanor
WRTyler Lockett
TEChig Okonkwo
LTDan Moore Jr.
LGPeter Skoronski
CLloyd Cushenberry III
RGKevin Zeitler
RTJohn Ojukwu
Here’s how the Titans are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Texans:

PositionStarter
LDESebastian Joseph-Day
NTShy Tuttle
RDEJeffery Simmons
WLBDre'Mont Jones
LLBCody Barton
RLBCedric Gray
SLBArden Key
LCBL'Jarius Sneed
SSAmani Hooker
FSXavier Woods
RCBJalyn Armour-Davis
NBRoger McCreary
Below is how the Titans' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Texans:

PositionStarter
PKJoey Slye
PJohnny Hekker
HJohnny Hekker
PRChimere Dike
KRChimere Dike
LSMorgan Cox
Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans depth chart

Houston Texans depth chart

Below is a look at the Houston Texans’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBC.J. StroudDavid MillsGraham Mertz-
RBNick ChubbWoody MarksDare OgunbowaleDameon Pierce
WRNico CollinsJayden HigginsTank Dell (out)-
WRChristian KirkJaylin NoelJustin Watson (IR)-
WRXavier HutchinsonBraxton Berrios--
TEDalton SchultzHarrison BryantBrenden BatesCade Stover (IR)
FBJakob Johnson (IR)---
LTAireontae ErseryCam Robinson--
LGLaken TomlinsonJuice Scruggs--
CJake AndrewsJarrett Patterson--
RGEd Ingram- --
RTTytus HowardBlake Fisher--
Below is a look at the Texans’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill Anderson Jr.Darrell TaylorDenico Autry (out)-
LDTMario Edwards Jr.Tommy TogiaiKyonte Hamilton (IR)-
RDTSheldon RankinsTim Settle Jr.Folorunso FatukasiKurt Hinish (out)
RDEDanielle HunterDerek BarnettDylan Horton-
WLBHenry To'oTo'oJake HansenJamal Hill-
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair---
SLBChristian HarrisE.J. Speed--
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.Tremon Smith--
SSCalen BullockJaylen Reed (IR)--
FSM.J. StewartZion ChildressJimmie Ward (out)-
RCBKamari LassiterJaylin Smith (IR)--
NBJalen PitreAlijah Huzzie (out)--
Below is a look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKKa'imi Fairbairn---
PTommy Townsend---
HTommy Townsend---
PRJaylin NoelBraxton BerriosChristian Kirk-
KRJaylin NoelTremon SmithDameon PierceBraxton Berrios
LSAustin Brinkman- --
Tennessee Titans depth chart

Below is a look at the Titans’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBCam WardBrandon AllenWill Levis (IR)-
RBTony PollardJulius ChestnutTyjae Spears (IR)Kalel Mullings (IR)
WRCalvin RidleyChimere DikeTreylon Burks (IR)-
WRElic AyomanorVan Jefferson--
WRTyler LockettBryce Oliver (out)--
TEChig OkonkwoGunnar HelmDavid Martin-Robinson-
LTDan Moore Jr.Olisaemeka Udoh--
LGPeter SkoronskiBlake Hance--
CLloyd Cushenberry IIIJackson SlaterCorey Levin-
RGKevin ZeitlerBlake Hance--
RTJC Latham (out)John Ojukwu--
Below is a look at the Titans’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDESebastian Joseph-DayJames Lynch-
NTShy TuttleT'Vondre Sweat (IR)-
RDEJeffery SimmonsC.J. Ravenell-
WLBDre'Mont JonesJihad Ward-
LLBCody BartonDorian Mausi-
RLBCedric GrayJames Williams Sr.Anfernee Orji (IR)
SLBArden KeyOluwafemi OladejoJaylen Harrell
LCBL'Jarius SneedDarrell Baker Jr.-
SSAmani HookerQuandre DiggsMike Brown
FSXavier WoodsKevin Winston Jr.-
RCBJalyn Armour-DavisMarcus Harris-
NBRoger McCrearySamuel Womack III-
Below is a look at the Titans’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKJoey Slye--
PJohnny Hekker--
HJohnny Hekker--
PRChimere DikeTyler Lockett-
KRChimere DikeBryce Oliver (out)Julius Chestnut
LSMorgan Cox- -
How to watch the Texans vs. Titans Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will square off in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET. The Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 41-20 in Week 3, and the Texans are also still reeling after a 17-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last time out.

The Texans-Titans game will be broadcast live on CBS, but will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV. Play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins, in-game analyst Ross Tucker, and sideline reporter Amanda Balionis will oversee the matchup's broadcast.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV: CBS

Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+

