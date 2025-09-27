Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season will see the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, with both teams still looking to record their first wins of the campaign.

After winning the AFC South division last season, the Texans were expected to be at least fairly competitive this year. However, their offense has been inconsistent, as they haven't scored 20 points in any of their games this season.

Meanwhile, the Titans entered the season with minimal expectations. They had the NFL's poorest record in 2024 and selected quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

Below, we will take a look at the projected starting lineups of both divisional rivals ahead of their Week 4 matchup.

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans projected starting lineup for Week 4

Houston Texans projected lineup

Houston Texans starting quarterback CJ. Stroud - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Texans are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Titans:

Position Starter QB C.J. Stroud RB Nick Chubb WR Nico Collins WR Christian Kirk WR Xavier Hutchinson TE Dalton Schultz LT Aireontae Ersery LG Laken Tomlinson C Jake Andrews RG Ed Ingram RT Tytus Howard

Below is how the Texans are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Titans:

Position Starter LDE Will Anderson Jr. LDT Mario Edwards Jr. RDT Sheldon Rankins RDE Danielle Hunter WLB Henry To'oTo'o MLB Azeez Al-Shaair SLB Christian Harris LCB Derek Stingley Jr. SS Calen Bullock FS M.J. Stewart RCB Kamari Lassiter NB Jalen Pitre

Below is how the Texans' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Titans:

Position Starter PK Ka'imi Fairbairn P Tommy Townsend H Tommy Townsend PR Jaylin Noel KR Jaylin Noel LS Austin Brinkman

Tennessee Titans projected starting lineup

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Titans are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Texans:

Position Starter QB Cam Ward RB Tony Pollard WR Calvin Ridley WR Elic Ayomanor WR Tyler Lockett TE Chig Okonkwo LT Dan Moore Jr. LG Peter Skoronski C Lloyd Cushenberry III RG Kevin Zeitler RT John Ojukwu

Here’s how the Titans are projected to line up defensively to start the game against the Texans:

Position Starter LDE Sebastian Joseph-Day NT Shy Tuttle RDE Jeffery Simmons WLB Dre'Mont Jones LLB Cody Barton RLB Cedric Gray SLB Arden Key LCB L'Jarius Sneed SS Amani Hooker FS Xavier Woods RCB Jalyn Armour-Davis NB Roger McCreary

Below is how the Titans' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Texans:

Position Starter PK Joey Slye P Johnny Hekker H Johnny Hekker PR Chimere Dike KR Chimere Dike LS Morgan Cox

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans depth chart

Houston Texans depth chart

Below is a look at the Houston Texans’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB C.J. Stroud David Mills Graham Mertz - RB Nick Chubb Woody Marks Dare Ogunbowale Dameon Pierce WR Nico Collins Jayden Higgins Tank Dell (out) - WR Christian Kirk Jaylin Noel Justin Watson (IR) - WR Xavier Hutchinson Braxton Berrios - - TE Dalton Schultz Harrison Bryant Brenden Bates Cade Stover (IR) FB Jakob Johnson (IR) - - - LT Aireontae Ersery Cam Robinson - - LG Laken Tomlinson Juice Scruggs - - C Jake Andrews Jarrett Patterson - - RG Ed Ingram - - - RT Tytus Howard Blake Fisher - -

Below is a look at the Texans’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will Anderson Jr. Darrell Taylor Denico Autry (out) - LDT Mario Edwards Jr. Tommy Togiai Kyonte Hamilton (IR) - RDT Sheldon Rankins Tim Settle Jr. Folorunso Fatukasi Kurt Hinish (out) RDE Danielle Hunter Derek Barnett Dylan Horton - WLB Henry To'oTo'o Jake Hansen Jamal Hill - MLB Azeez Al-Shaair - - - SLB Christian Harris E.J. Speed - - LCB Derek Stingley Jr. Tremon Smith - - SS Calen Bullock Jaylen Reed (IR) - - FS M.J. Stewart Zion Childress Jimmie Ward (out) - RCB Kamari Lassiter Jaylin Smith (IR) - - NB Jalen Pitre Alijah Huzzie (out) - -

Below is a look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Ka'imi Fairbairn - - - P Tommy Townsend - - - H Tommy Townsend - - - PR Jaylin Noel Braxton Berrios Christian Kirk - KR Jaylin Noel Tremon Smith Dameon Pierce Braxton Berrios LS Austin Brinkman - - -

Tennessee Titans depth chart

Below is a look at the Titans’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Cam Ward Brandon Allen Will Levis (IR) - RB Tony Pollard Julius Chestnut Tyjae Spears (IR) Kalel Mullings (IR) WR Calvin Ridley Chimere Dike Treylon Burks (IR) - WR Elic Ayomanor Van Jefferson - - WR Tyler Lockett Bryce Oliver (out) - - TE Chig Okonkwo Gunnar Helm David Martin-Robinson - LT Dan Moore Jr. Olisaemeka Udoh - - LG Peter Skoronski Blake Hance - - C Lloyd Cushenberry III Jackson Slater Corey Levin - RG Kevin Zeitler Blake Hance - - RT JC Latham (out) John Ojukwu - -

Below is a look at the Titans’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Sebastian Joseph-Day James Lynch - NT Shy Tuttle T'Vondre Sweat (IR) - RDE Jeffery Simmons C.J. Ravenell - WLB Dre'Mont Jones Jihad Ward - LLB Cody Barton Dorian Mausi - RLB Cedric Gray James Williams Sr. Anfernee Orji (IR) SLB Arden Key Oluwafemi Oladejo Jaylen Harrell LCB L'Jarius Sneed Darrell Baker Jr. - SS Amani Hooker Quandre Diggs Mike Brown FS Xavier Woods Kevin Winston Jr. - RCB Jalyn Armour-Davis Marcus Harris - NB Roger McCreary Samuel Womack III -

Below is a look at the Titans’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Joey Slye - - P Johnny Hekker - - H Johnny Hekker - - PR Chimere Dike Tyler Lockett - KR Chimere Dike Bryce Oliver (out) Julius Chestnut LS Morgan Cox - -

How to watch the Texans vs. Titans Week 4 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans will square off in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET. The Titans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 41-20 in Week 3, and the Texans are also still reeling after a 17-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last time out.

The Texans-Titans game will be broadcast live on CBS, but will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV. Play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins, in-game analyst Ross Tucker, and sideline reporter Amanda Balionis will oversee the matchup's broadcast.

Game details:

Date and Time: Sunday, September 28th, 1:00 P.M. ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV: CBS

Announcers: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+

